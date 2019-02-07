Season highlights
Group stage standings
|Pts
|ARS Arsenal FC
|6
|14
|PAR Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|12
|LUD PFC Ludogorets 1945
|6
|3
|BSL FC Basel 1893
|6
|2
|Pts
|NAP SSC Napoli
|6
|11
|SLB SL Benfica
|6
|8
|BJK Beşiktaş JK
|6
|7
|DK FC Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|5
|Pts
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|15
|MC Manchester City FC
|6
|9
|MON VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach
|6
|5
|CEL Celtic FC
|6
|3
|Pts
|ATL Club Atlético de Madrid
|6
|15
|BAY FC Bayern München
|6
|12
|ROS FC Rostov
|6
|5
|PSV PSV Eindhoven
|6
|2
|Pts
|MON AS Monaco FC
|6
|11
|BL Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|6
|10
|TOT Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|7
|CSM PFC CSKA Moskva
|6
|3
|Pts
|BVB Borussia Dortmund
|6
|14
|RM Real Madrid CF
|6
|12
|LEG Legia Warszawa
|6
|4
|SCP Sporting Clube de Portugal
|6
|3
|Pts
|LEI Leicester City FC
|6
|13
|POR FC Porto
|6
|11
|CPH F.C. Copenhagen
|6
|9
|BRU Club Brugge
|6
|0
|Pts
|JUV Juventus
|6
|14
|SEV Sevilla FC
|6
|11
|OL Olympique Lyonnais
|6
|8
|DZ GNK Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|0
The season in numbers
Key season statistics
Goals619
Matches Played217
Top goalscorers
Ronaldo
Real Madrid12
Messi
Barcelona11
Agüero
Man. City8
Most appearances
Germain
Monaco16
Lemar
Monaco16
Bernardo Silva
Monaco15