Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool facts

Madrid is the venue for the second all-English UEFA Champions League final as Tottenham Hotspur, at this stage for the first time in their history, take on a Liverpool side bidding to put aside the pain of their defeat by Real Madrid in the 2018 showpiece.

• Both teams mounted spectacular semi-final comebacks to reach the Estadio Metropolitano, home ground of Atlético Madrid, each recovering from three goals down. While Liverpool won 4-0 in their second leg against Barcelona at Anfield to progress 4-3 on aggregate, Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick at the Johan Cruijff ArenA gave Spurs a 3-2 victory at Ajax, and an away-goals success.

• Liverpool are seeking their sixth European title – and second UEFA Champions League triumph, following their memorable comeback against AC Milan in 2005 – while Tottenham have never previously appeared in the final. Indeed, their sole semi-final before this season came in 1961/62, while their best previous UEFA Champions League campaign, in 2010/11, ended in the last eight.

• There have been six previous UEFA Champions League finals between clubs from the same country, all since 2000. Real Madrid were victorious in all-Spanish affairs in 2000 (Valencia), 2014 and 2016 (both Atlético) while AC Milan beat fellow Italian side Juventus on penalties in 2003 and Bayern München overcame Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 all-German final.

• The only previous all-English final took place at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in 2008, Manchester United beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

• Tottenham will be the eighth English club to appear in a European Cup final, more than any other country; Italy and Germany are next on the list with six each.

• This is the fifth European Cup final to take place in Madrid, after those of 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010 – all of which were played at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu home – and the eighth in Spain.

Previous meetings

• The sides have been paired together only once previously in UEFA competition, in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup semi-finals, won on away goals by Liverpool after a 2-2 aggregate draw. Alec Lindsay gave Liverpool a first-leg advantage at Anfield and Steve Heighway's goal in the White Hart Lane return, in between a Martin Peters double for then then-holders Spurs, proved decisive. Liverpool went on to win the trophy.

• In total Tottenham and Liverpool have met 170 times in all competitions, the Reds winning 79 to Spurs' 48; there have been 43 draws.

• Liverpool have lost just one of the teams' last 14 meetings dating back to the start of 2013, winning nine.

• The Reds prevailed 2-1 in both this season's Premier League encounters, most recently at Anfield on 31 March, when Toby Alderweireld put through his own net in the last minute. Roberto Firmino had opened the scoring in the first half only for Lucas Moura to level in the second.

• Firmino had scored the winner when the teams met at Wembley on 15 September, adding to Georginio Wijnaldum's first-half strike; Erik Lamela's last-minute response came too late for Spurs.

• The sides' only previous final meeting came in the 1982 League Cup at Wembley, when Liverpool came from behind to win 3-1 after extra time, Ronnie Whelan (2) and Ian Rush getting the goals after Steve Archibald had put Spurs in front.

Final pedigree

Tottenham

• Spurs are the 40th club to reach the European Cup final, and the first newcomers since Chelsea in 2008.

• Spurs could become the 23rd side to win the European Cup, and the first new name on the trophy since Chelsea's 2012 triumph.

• This is Tottenham's fifth UEFA final, and a second against English opposition. They beat Wolves 3-2 on aggregate in the inaugural UEFA Cup final in 1971/72 (2-1 away, 1-1 home).

• Spurs also overcame Atlético Madrid 5-1 in the 1963 European Cup Winners' Cup final, becoming the first English club to lift a European trophy, and Anderlecht 4-2 on penalties in the UEFA Cup in 1984. Their sole final defeat came in the 1973/74 UEFA Cup, Feyenoord coming out 4-2 aggregate victors.

• Tottenham could therefore become the sixth club – after Juventus, Ajax, Bayern München, Chelsea and Manchester United – to win all three major UEFA club trophies.

• Toby Alderweireld came on as a first-half replacement for Atlético Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final, a 4-1 extra-time defeat by Real Madrid.

• Fernando Llorente was a late substitute as Juventus lost 3-1 to Barcelona in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final.

• Davinson Sánchez played 90 minutes as Ajax went down 2-0 to Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final.

Liverpool

• The Reds have won five of their eight previous European Cup finals:

1976/77: Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

1977/78: Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge

1980/81: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

1983/84: Liverpool 1-1 Roma (aet; Liverpool win 4-2 on penalties)

1984/85: Juventus 1-0 Liverpool

2004/05: Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (aet; Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties)

2006/07: AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool

2017/18: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

• This is the third time Liverpool have reached successive European Cup finals. Only Juventus (1997, 1998) and Valencia (2000, 2001) have lost the fixture in consecutive years.

• This is Liverpool's 21st UEFA final. In addition to their eight European Cup appearances, they are three-time winners of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (1973, 1976, 2001), losing the 2016 final, and won the UEFA Super Cup in 1977, 2001 and 2005, losing in 1978 and 1984. They also lost in the 1965/66 European Cup Winners' Cup final, and the 1981 and 1984 European/South American Cup. Their overall record in UEFA finals is therefore W11 L9.

• Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané all started as Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool lost to Real Madrid 12 months ago; Adam Lallana was a first-half replacement for the injured Salah, with Simon Mignolet and Alberto Moreno unused substitutes.

• Mignolet, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Lallana, Firmino and Daniel Sturridge all started Liverpool's 3-1 defeat by Sevilla in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final at St. Jakob-Park, Basel with Divock Origi coming on as a late substitute; Henderson stayed on the bench for Klopp's side.

• Having got Liverpool's goal against Madrid in Kyiv last year, Mané could become the eighth player to score in more than one UEFA Champions League final, after Gareth Bale, Samuel Eto'o, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Raúl González, Mario Mandžukić and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the only player to find the net in three.

Form guide

Tottenham

• Tottenham have drawn two of their previous three games in Madrid, losing the other – all three fixtures against Real Madrid.

• Spurs have never won in Spain, where their overall record is D3 L3. They last visited on matchday six this season, a 1-1 draw at Barcelona that secured their place in the round of 16.

• The Lilywhites became only the second team in UEFA Champions League history to recover from losing the home first leg in a semi-final, turning round a 1-0 defeat by Ajax in north London with a 3-2 success in the Netherlands – Lucas Moura scoring a second-half hat-trick after Ajax had led 2-0 at the interval.

• That gave Spurs a second successive away goals victory following their quarter-final triumph against Manchester City (1-0 home, 3-4 away). They beat Borussia Dortmund home (3-0) and away (1-0) in the round of 16 having picked up eight points in finishing second to Barcelona in Group B.

• Spurs' record in this season's competition is therefore W6 D2 L4.

• Tottenham have won four of their eight matches against fellow English sides in UEFA competition (D1 L3). The City tie in this season's quarter-finals were their first such fixtures in 46 years, since that 1973 UEFA Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

• Tottenham's record in three UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L2:

4-3 v Anderlecht, 1983/84 UEFA Cup final

5-6 v PSV Eindhoven, 2007/08 UEFA Cup round of 16

1-4 v Basel, 2012/13 UEFA Europa League quarter-final

Liverpool

• Liverpool's record in Madrid is W1 D1 L2, those two defeats coming in their last two trips – to Real Madrid in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage and Atlético in the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League semi-finals, both 0-1.

• Defeat at Barcelona in the first leg of their semi-final means the Reds have lost on four of their last five trips to Spain, where their record overall is W7 D5 L6.

• Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five European games against English clubs (W3 D2), beating Manchester City home (3-0) and away (2-1) in last season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They have won seven of their 20 matches against domestic rivals in UEFA competition (D8 L5).

• This season Klopp's side became the third team to win a European Cup semi-final after a 3-0 defeat in the first leg, Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both scoring twice in the second game at Anfield to get the better of Barcelona.

• Liverpool lost three of their first five games in this season's competition – all away from home – before reaching the round of 16 with a 1-0 home defeat of Napoli. In the knockout stages they beat Bayern München 3-1 on aggregate (0-0 home, 3-1 away) and Porto 6-1 over two legs (2-0 home, 4-1 away) before eliminating Barça.

• The Reds have lost six of their last 14 European matches, all those defeats coming outside England, although the semi-final first leg defeat in Barcelona is the sole reverse in their last seven matches (W5 D1).

• Liverpool's record in four UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W3 L1:

4-2 v Roma, 1983/84 European Champion Clubs' Cup final

3-2 v AC Milan, 2004/05 UEFA Champions League final

4-1 v Chelsea, 2006/07 UEFA Champions League semi-final

4-5 v Beşiktaş, 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 32

Links and trivia

• International team-mates:

Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Harry Kane & Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (England)

Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen & Divock Origi (Belgium)

Lucas Moura & Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

Ben Davies & Ben Woodburn (Wales)

• Have played together:

Paulo Gazzaniga, Victor Wanyama & Dejan Lovren (Southampton 2013/14)

Paulo Gazzaniga, Victor Wanyama & Virgil van Dijk (Southampton 2016)

Paulo Gazzaniga, Victor Wanyama & Sadio Mané (Southampton 2014–16)

Paulo Gazzaniga & Adam Lallana (Southampton 2012–14)

Victor Wanyama & Adam Lallana (Southampton 2013/14)

• Mohamed Salah scored in the second leg of Basel's 2012/13 UEFA Europa League quarter-final victory against Spurs. He also found the net, again in the second leg, as Fiorentina beat Tottenham in the same competition's round of 32 two years later.

• Fabinho was part of the Monaco team that beat Spurs 2-1 away and home in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Dejan Lovren's Dinamo Zagreb lost 4-0 at Spurs in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup group stage.

• Hugo Lloris was in the Lyon side that took four points off Liverpool (2-1 away, 1-1 home) in the 2009/10 UEFA Champions League group stage, with the French side going through to the round of 16 and the Reds eliminated.

• Fernando Llorente scored twice in Swansea's 3-2 Premier League win at Liverpool on 21 January 2017.

• Substitute Kane scored England's first goal in a UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying win against Xherdan Shaqiri's Switzerland at Wembley in September 2015. Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain were also in the home line-up.

• Lovren played 120 minutes as Croatia beat an England side featuring Trippier, who scored his side's goal, Alli, Kane and substitutes Dier and Rose, 2-1 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

• Alderweireld and Vertonghen were in the Belgium side that beat England 2-0 in the third-place play-off at last summer's World Cup. Trippier, Rose, Dier and Kane started for England, Alli coming on as a late substitute.

• Sánchez's Colombia beat a Senegal team featuring Mané 1-0 on matchday three of the World Cup last summer to reach the round of 16 at the expense of their opponents.

• Henderson missed a penalty in England's last-16 shoot-out with Colombia at last year's World Cup, but his side still went through with Dier converting the decisive kick. Kane and Trippier were also on target for England in the shoot-out with Kane having earlier scored from the spot in a 1-1 draw; Alli plus substitute Rose also featured for England with Sánchez playing 120 minutes for Colombia.

• Alisson and substitute Firmino were in the Brazil side beaten 2-1 by Belgium, featuring Vertonghen and Alderweireld, in the quarter-finals at Russia 2018.

• Kane got England's UEFA Nations League winner against Lovren's Croatia at Wembley on 18 November 2018 as the home side qualified for the Finals; Dier and Alli, a substitute, also featured for England with Winks an unused replacement.

• Lovren, Dier and Kane had earlier featured in a 0-0 draw in Croatia on 12 October; Trippier and Winks stayed on the bench.