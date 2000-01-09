2010s
Liverpool Liverpool
v Tottenham
2018/19
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Liverpool
2017/18
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Juventus
2016/17
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Atlético
2015/16
Barcelona Barcelona
v Juventus
2014/15
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Atlético
2013/14
Bayern Bayern
v Dortmund
2012/13
Chelsea Chelsea
v Bayern
2011/12
Barcelona Barcelona
v Man. United
2010/11
2000s
Internazionale Internazionale
v Bayern
2009/10
Barcelona Barcelona
v Man. United
2008/09
Man. United Man. United
v Chelsea
2007/08
Milan Milan
v Liverpool
2006/07
Barcelona Barcelona
v Arsenal
2005/06
Liverpool Liverpool
v Milan
2004/05
Porto Porto
v Monaco
2003/04
Milan Milan
v Juventus
2002/03
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Leverkusen
2001/02
Bayern Bayern
v Valencia
2000/01
1990s
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Valencia
1999/00
Man. United Man. United
v Bayern
1998/99
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Juventus
1997/98
Dortmund Dortmund
v Juventus
1996/97
Juventus Juventus
v Ajax
1995/96
Ajax Ajax
v Milan
1994/95
Milan Milan
v Barcelona
1993/94
Marseille Marseille
v Milan
1992/93
Barcelona Barcelona
v Sampdoria
1991/92
Crvena zvezda Crvena zvezda
v Marseille
1990/91
1980s
Milan Milan
v Benfica
1989/90
Milan Milan
v FCSB
1988/89
PSV PSV
v Benfica
1987/88
Porto Porto
v Bayern
1986/87
FCSB FCSB
v Barcelona
1985/86
Juventus Juventus
v Liverpool
1984/85
Liverpool Liverpool
v Roma
1983/84
Hamburg Hamburg
v Juventus
1982/83
Aston Villa Aston Villa
v Bayern
1981/82
Liverpool Liverpool
v Real Madrid
1980/81
1970s
Nottm Forest Nottm Forest
v Hamburg
1979/80
Nottm Forest Nottm Forest
v Malmö
1978/79
Liverpool Liverpool
v Club Brugge
1977/78
Liverpool Liverpool
v Mönchengladbach
1976/77
Bayern Bayern
v St-Étienne
1975/76
Bayern Bayern
v Leeds
1974/75
Bayern Bayern
v Atlético
1973/74
Ajax Ajax
v Juventus
1972/73
Ajax Ajax
v Internazionale
1971/72
Ajax Ajax
v Panathinaikos
1970/71
1960s
Feyenoord Feyenoord
v Celtic
1969/70
Milan Milan
v Ajax
1968/69
Man. United Man. United
v Benfica
1967/68
Celtic Celtic
v Internazionale
1966/67
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Partizan
1965/66
Internazionale Internazionale
v Benfica
1964/65
Internazionale Internazionale
v Real Madrid
1963/64
Milan Milan
v Benfica
1962/63
Benfica Benfica
v Real Madrid
1961/62
Benfica Benfica
v Barcelona
1960/61
1950s
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Frankfurt
1959/60
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Reims
1958/59
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Milan
1957/58
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Fiorentina
1956/57
Real Madrid Real Madrid
v Reims
1955/56
Top