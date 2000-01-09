Inside UEFA
Live scores
Tickets and hospitality
Store
Login
Profile
Log out
All sections
Home
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Under-21
Member associations
Women's football
Domestic European competitions
Equal Game
Live scores
TV Guide
Competitions
Competitions
Clubs
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Super Cup
UEFA Youth League
National
European Qualifiers
UEFA EURO 2020
UEFA Nations League
Under-21
Youth & Amateur
Under-19
Under-17
UEFA Regions' Cup
Women
UEFA Women's EURO
FIFA Women's World Cup
UEFA Women's Champions League
Women's Under-19
Women's Under-17
Futsal
Futsal EURO
FIFA Futsal World Cup
Futsal Champions League
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO
Under-19 Futsal EURO
Inside UEFA
About UEFA
Media
Calendar
Library
Development
Careers
Disciplinary
Social responsibility
Protecting the game
Stakeholders
Dictionary
Awards
News
Member associations
Women's football
Domestic European competitions
Equal Game
Live scores
TV Guide
Tickets and hospitality
Store
Newsletters
Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Instagram
Linkedin
The NewsMarket
YouTube
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Menu
Home
Latest
Matches
Draws
Clubs
Stats
History
About
Store
notitle
History
Home
History
Season
Clubs
Select to view
By decade
Roll of honour
Final highlights
Finals by season
notitle
2010s
Liverpool
v
Tottenham
2018/19
Real Madrid
v
Liverpool
2017/18
Real Madrid
v
Juventus
2016/17
Real Madrid
v
Atlético
2015/16
Barcelona
v
Juventus
2014/15
Real Madrid
v
Atlético
2013/14
Bayern
v
Dortmund
2012/13
Chelsea
v
Bayern
2011/12
Barcelona
v
Man. United
2010/11
2000s
Internazionale
v
Bayern
2009/10
Barcelona
v
Man. United
2008/09
Man. United
v
Chelsea
2007/08
Milan
v
Liverpool
2006/07
Barcelona
v
Arsenal
2005/06
Liverpool
v
Milan
2004/05
Porto
v
Monaco
2003/04
Milan
v
Juventus
2002/03
Real Madrid
v
Leverkusen
2001/02
Bayern
v
Valencia
2000/01
1990s
Real Madrid
v
Valencia
1999/00
Man. United
v
Bayern
1998/99
Real Madrid
v
Juventus
1997/98
Dortmund
v
Juventus
1996/97
Juventus
v
Ajax
1995/96
Ajax
v
Milan
1994/95
Milan
v
Barcelona
1993/94
Marseille
v
Milan
1992/93
Barcelona
v
Sampdoria
1991/92
Crvena zvezda
v
Marseille
1990/91
1980s
Milan
v
Benfica
1989/90
Milan
v
FCSB
1988/89
PSV
v
Benfica
1987/88
Porto
v
Bayern
1986/87
FCSB
v
Barcelona
1985/86
Juventus
v
Liverpool
1984/85
Liverpool
v
Roma
1983/84
Hamburg
v
Juventus
1982/83
Aston Villa
v
Bayern
1981/82
Liverpool
v
Real Madrid
1980/81
1970s
Nottm Forest
v
Hamburg
1979/80
Nottm Forest
v
Malmö
1978/79
Liverpool
v
Club Brugge
1977/78
Liverpool
v
Mönchengladbach
1976/77
Bayern
v
St-Étienne
1975/76
Bayern
v
Leeds
1974/75
Bayern
v
Atlético
1973/74
Ajax
v
Juventus
1972/73
Ajax
v
Internazionale
1971/72
Ajax
v
Panathinaikos
1970/71
1960s
Feyenoord
v
Celtic
1969/70
Milan
v
Ajax
1968/69
Man. United
v
Benfica
1967/68
Celtic
v
Internazionale
1966/67
Real Madrid
v
Partizan
1965/66
Internazionale
v
Benfica
1964/65
Internazionale
v
Real Madrid
1963/64
Milan
v
Benfica
1962/63
Benfica
v
Real Madrid
1961/62
Benfica
v
Barcelona
1960/61
1950s
Real Madrid
v
Frankfurt
1959/60
Real Madrid
v
Reims
1958/59
Real Madrid
v
Milan
1957/58
Real Madrid
v
Fiorentina
1956/57
Real Madrid
v
Reims
1955/56
Top