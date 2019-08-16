Dinamo Zagreb v Rosenborg facts

Dinamo Zagreb are bidding to make their fifth UEFA Champions League group appearance in nine seasons, but must overcome a Rosenborg side who are attempting to reach the last 32 for the first time since 2007.

• The teams have never met before and, while Dinamo have come through two qualifying rounds to reach the play-offs, Rosenborg's 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign started in the first qualifying round.

Form guide

Dinamo Zagreb

• Dinamo claimed their 13th Croatian league title in 14 seasons in 2018/19 – and 20th in all – but their UEFA Champions League campaign came to an early end with a play-off defeat against Young Boys. Moving into the UEFA Europa League, the Zagreb club finished first in their section before getting the better of Viktoria Plzeň in the round of 32, bowing out after extra time against Benfica in the last 16 (1-0 h, 0-3 a).

• Nenad Bjelica's side started this season's UEFA Champions League in the second qualifying round, easing past Georgia's Saburtalo 5-0 on aggregate (2-0 a, 3-0 h) before a 5-1 victory over two games against Ferencváros of Hungary (1-1 h, 4-0 a).

• This is Dinamo's seventh UEFA Champions League play-off, with the record W4 L2. In 2018/19 they were beaten 2-1 by Young Boys in the home second leg after a 1-1 away draw.

• The Young Boys defeat is Dinamo's only reverse in their last 22 UEFA Champions League qualifiers, home and away (W14 D7).

• Dinamo are unbeaten in seven home European fixtures (W5 D2). The loss to Young Boys is their only defeat in the last 12 such matches (W8 D3).

• The Croatian club have won only one of their five matches against Norwegian opponents (D3 L1), that victory coming in the most recent tie, against Odd in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (2-1 h, 0-0 a).

Rosenborg

• Rosenborg won their tenth Norwegian domestic double in 2018, adding a 12th cup victory to a 26th league title – both national records. It was their fourth Eliteserien triumph in a row.

• Rosenborg have featured in the UEFA Champions League group stage 11 times, but not since 2007/08 – their 11th campaign in 13 seasons. Since then, the Norwegian club have gone out in the qualifying rounds on five occasions, including in 2018/19 when they were eliminated by Celtic in the second qualifying round (1-3 a, 0-0 h).

• Rosenborg went on to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage in 2018/19, only to finish bottom of their section having collected a single point from their six games.

• This is only Rosenborg's second UEFA Champions League play-off – the first ended in an away-goal defeat against FC København in 2010/11 (2-1 h, 0-1 a).

• Eirik Horneland's team kicked off this season in the first qualifying round, eliminating Linfield of Northern Ireland 6-0 on aggregate (2-0 a, 4-0 h). They went on to beat BATE Borisov 3-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round (1-2 a, 2-0 h) and Maribor 6-2 over two games in the next stage (3-1 a, 3-1 h).

• Rosenborg have therefore won five of their six UEFA Champions League qualifiers this season – as many as in their previous 16 games (D3 L8).

• This is Rosenborg's first match against a Croatian club.

Links and trivia

• Have played together:

Kévin Théophile-Catherine & Alexander Søderlund (St-Étienne 2016–18)

Kévin Théophile-Catherine & Anders Konradsen (Rennes 2013)

Mario Gavranović & Tore Reginiussen (Schalke 2009/10)

• Even Hovland and Alexander Søderlund were in the Norway team that beat Croatia 2-0 in a UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier in September 2015.