Club Brugge v Galatasaray facts

Club Brugge and Galatasaray will both be keen to make a positive start as they kick off Group A, with daunting fixtures lying ahead.

• Both teams are in the group stage for the second year running; while Club Brugge have never progressed any further, Galatasaray's last three campaigns have all ended at this point – and, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also in the section, three points for either side in Belgium would come as a significant boost.

Previous meetings

• The sides' only past fixtures came in the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League first group stage when, after a goalless draw in Turkey on matchday three, Club Brugge won 3-1 at the Jan Breydelstadion thanks to goals from Sandy Martens, Gert Verheyen and Bengt Sæternes, Fábio Pinto with the sole Galatasaray response.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Club Brugge 2-1 LASK

• Those four points enabled Club Brugge to finish third in the section behind Barcelona and Lokomotiv Moskva, moving into the UEFA Cup; Galatasaray finished fourth on four points, one behind their Belgian rivals.

Form guide

Club Brugge

• Second in Belgium behind Genk in 2018/19, this is Club Brugge's seventh UEFA Champions League group campaign, and their third in four years. They have never progressed to the knockout rounds.

• Last season the Blauw-Zwart finished third behind Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid on six points, five ahead of Monaco. Having lost their first two fixtures, the Belgian club were unbeaten in their last four (W1 D3) – the sole victory a 4-0 win at Monaco that represented their biggest away success in the competition. Club Brugge then moved into the UEFA Europa League, losing to Salzburg in the round of 32 (2-1 h, 0-4 a).

• Despite the win at Monaco – which ended a 13-year, 11-game run without a victory (D2 L9) – Club Brugge have won only three of their last 18 fixtures in the UEFA Champions League proper (D4 L11).

• This season Club Brugge got the better of Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round (1-0 h, 3-3 a) before a play-off victory against Austrian side LASK (1-0 a, 2-1 h).

• The 2-1 win against Salzburg last February ended the club's run of nine home European games without a win (D4 L5), since a 1-0 UEFA Europa League group stage defeat of Legia Warsawa in November 2015.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2018/19 flashback: Watch Club Brugge earn record away win

• Club Brugge's last fixtures against Turkish opposition came in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, when they lost 5-3 on aggregate to İstanbul Başakşehir (3-3 h, 0-2 a). Their home record against Turkish visitors is W2 D1.

• Runners-up to Liverpool in 1978, Club Brugge remain the only team from Belgium to have reached a European Cup final.

Galatasaray

• Turkish champions in 2018/19 for a record 22nd time, Galatasaray qualified for a 16th appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage – one more than all other Turkish teams combined.

• Galatasaray kicked off their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group campaign with a 3-0 home success against Lokomotiv Moskva, but picked up only one more point in their next five fixtures to finish third behind Porto and Schalke. They then lost to Benfica in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (1-2 h, 0-0 a).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Matchday one last season: Watch Galatasaray win 3-0

• The defeat of Lokomotiv is Galatasaray's only win in their last 15 European fixtures (D5 L9).

• The draw at Benfica ended Galatasaray's seven-match losing run in European away matches; they failed to score in six of those eight games. They have not won a European match outside Turkey since a 3-2 victory at Schalke in the second leg of the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League round of 16; their record on the road since then is D3 L14.

• Galatasaray have also lost their last five UEFA Champions League away games – the last four without scoring.

• Gala have never beaten a Belgian club in six previous attempts (D2 L4); they have lost all three away games, most recently 2-0 at Anderlecht in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage.