Salzburg v Genk facts

Salzburg make their long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League group stage with a home game against a Genk team who are making their first appearance at this level in eight years.

• The Austrian club's only previous group appearance came in 1994/95 – the third season of the UEFA Champions League – since when they have lost in qualifying on 13 occasions, including seven in a row before 2019/20. Genk, meanwhile, are in the group stage for the third time, and the first since 2011/12.

Form guide

Salzburg

• The Austrian club won a sixth successive Bundesliga title in 2018/19 – their 13th overall – adding the Austrian Cup to complete a domestic double for the sixth time, all since 2011/12. As Austrian champions, Salzburg qualified automatically for the group stage.

• Salzburg's sole previous UEFA Champions League group stage appearance came in 1994/95, their European Cup debut, when they finished third in a group involving eventual winners Ajax, a Milan side who went on to lose to the Dutch club in the final, and AEK Athens. With two points for a win, Salzburg picked up five points from their six matches, a 3-1 victory away to AEK their sole success.

• Of Salzburg's seven consecutive defeats in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds between 2012/13 and 2018/19, three took place in the play-offs, including last season's defeat against Crvena zvezda (0-0 a, 2-2 h).

• The Austrian club therefore moved into the UEFA Europa League, a competition in which they had reached the semi-finals in 2017/18, and won all six of their group games for the third time – a competition record – to head a section including Celtic, Leipzig and Rosenborg. Marco Rose's side then beat Belgium's Club Brugge in the round of 32 (1-2 a, 4-0 h), but a 3-0 first-leg loss at Napoli in the last 16 proved their undoing despite a 3-1 home win.

• Salzburg have won six of their 12 matches against Belgian clubs and three of the last four, including home (2-1) and away (3-1) wins against Standard Liège in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League group stage. At home their record is W4 D2.

• Salzburg are undefeated in 18 European home games, winning 14 including eight of the last nine.

Genk

• Belgian champions for the fourth time in 2018/19, Genk have qualified automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time, their previous appearances, in 2002/03 and 2011/12, having both involved at least one qualifying tie.

• The Belgian club are still awaiting their first victory in the UEFA Champions League proper. In 2002/03 they drew four of their six matches but still finished bottom of a section involving Real Madrid, Roma and AEK Athens; eight years later, they drew all three home games but lost all their away matches in a section also including Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia.

• Genk have lost their last four UEFA Champions League away matches, qualifying included, going down at Chelsea (0-5) and Valencia (0-7) in the two most recent. A 1-0 success at Sarajevo in the 2007/08 second qualifying round second leg – a tie they lost on away goals having gone down 2-1 at home – is their sole away win in the competitions (D3 L7), with seven goals scored and 33 conceded.

• In 2018/19 Genk won all six qualifying matches to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage – scoring 22 goals in the process – where they finished ahead of Malmö, Beşiktaş and Sarpsborg. Slavia Praha proved too strong in the round of 32, however, the Czech club winning 4-1 at the KRC Genk Arena after a goalless draw in Prague.

• Genk have scored at least once in 29 of their last 30 European matches, the exception the first leg against Slavia last season.

• Genk have won six of their last 11 European games on the road, losing only twice, at Celta Vigo (2-3) in the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and on matchday two last season at Sarpsborg (1-3).

• This is only Genk's fifth match against an Austrian club, the previous four having all come against Rapid Wien in the UEFA Europa League group stage. The Belgian side drew 2-2 in Vienna in 2013/14, losing 3-2 there three years later.

Links and trivia

• Genk's Joakim Mæhle was a Denmark team-mate of Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen at this summer's UEFA European Under-21 Championship, scoring twice in a 3-1 win against Austria.

• Have played together:

Rasmus Kristensen & Paul Onachu (Midtjylland 2015–18)

• International team-mates:

Erling Haland & Sander Berge (Norway)

Majeed Ashimeru & Joseph Paintsil (Ghana)

Takumi Minamino & Junya Ito (Japan)