Dortmund v Barcelona facts

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, who both had their interest in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League ended by English teams that went on to reach the final, meet for the first time in more than 20 years on the opening night of Group F.

• Both teams have become competition regulars in recent years; while this is Dortmund's eighth group campaign in nine seasons, Barça are making their 16th successive appearance, and will be keen to banish the memory of their last European away game, a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in last season's semi-final second leg. The Reds went on to win the final against a Tottenham team who had ousted Dortmund in the last 16.

Previous meetings

• The sides have met in only two previous UEFA matches, in the 1997 UEFA Super Cup – although the games took place in early 1998 – which UEFA Cup Winners' Cup holders Barcelona won 3-1 on aggregate. First-leg goals from Luis Enrique and Rivaldo, the latter a penalty, earned the Spanish side a 2-0 victory at the Camp Nou, Giovanni extending that advantage six minutes into the return at the Westfalenstadion; a 64th-minute Jörg Heinrich goal was all Dortmund, then reigning UEFA Champions League winners, could muster in return.

Form guide

Dortmund

• Second in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, this is Dortmund's 14th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have reached the round of 16 in five of their last six participations.

• In last season's group stage, Lucien Favre's side kept three clean sheets at home in beating Monaco 3-0 and Atlético Madrid 4-0 before drawing 0-0 with Club Brugge. Dortmund conceded the fewest goals in the group stage (two) and kept the most clean sheets (five), but got no further than the last 16, losing both legs against Tottenham (0-3 a, 0-1 h).

• Dortmund lost 2-0 at Atlético on matchday four last season – Antoine Griezmann scoring the second goal – in their most recent game against a Spanish club. They have won only one of the last six such matches (D2 L3).

• The German club have lost only three of their 15 home matches against Spanish visitors (W8 D4), and have won five of the last seven (D1 L1).

• Despite two victories in their own stadium in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, Dortmund have now won only three of their last ten European home matches (D2 L5).

Barcelona

• Spanish champions for the 26th time in 2018/19, their fourth title in five years, this is Barcelona's 24th UEFA Champions League group campaign, a competition record they share with Real Madrid. They last failed to qualify from their group in 2000/01 and have reached the round of 16 or better for the last 15 seasons.

• In 2018/19, Barcelona finished first ahead of Tottenham, Internazionale and PSV Eindhoven in Group B, picking up 14 points – seven of them away from home. They eased past Lyon in the last 16 (0-0 a, 5-1 h) and Manchester United in the quarter-finals (1-0 a, 3-0 h) before a 3-0 first-leg victory against Liverpool in the last four, only for the English club to turn the tables in stunning style at Anfield.

• Defeat on Merseyside ended Barcelona's 11-match unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League (W8 D3).

• Barça have won only four of their last 13 away matches in European competition (D5 L4).

• Barcelona have won only two of their last seven matches against Bundesliga opposition in Germany, their last visit bringing a 2-1 success at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage, Gerard Piqué scoring the winning goal. They also beat Juventus 3-1 in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final in Berlin.

• Barcelona have been European champions on five occasions, most recently in 2015.

Links and trivia

• Ousmane Dembélé made 32 Bundesliga appearances, scoring six times, for Dortmund in 2016/17 before joining Barcelona.

• Paco Alcácer scored ten goals in 37 Liga appearance for Barcelona between 2016 and 2018, winning the domestic double in 2017/18 in addition to the Copa del Rey the previous season.

• Have played in Germany:

Marc-André ter Stegen (Borussia Mönchengladbach 2011–14)

Arturo Vidal (Bayer Leverkusen 2007–11, Bayern München 2015–18)

Ivan Rakitić (Schalke 2007–11)

• International team-mates:

Marc-André ter Stegen & Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, Nico Schulz (Germany)

Paco Alcácer & Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba (Spain)

Raphaël Guerreiro & Nélson Semedo (Portugal)