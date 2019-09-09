Benfica v Leipzig facts

RB Leipzig are in the UEFA Champions League group stage for only the second time but, as on their 2017/18 debut, they have been paired with Portuguese competition regulars as they travel to Lisbon to take on Benfica.

• The German side earned their first European win against Benfica's great domestic rivals Porto in their third fixture two years ago, and will be aiming to make a positive start in their first ever fixture against a club who are embarking on their tenth successive UEFA Champions League campaign.

• Although this is the teams' first competitive meeting, they met in a summer 2017 friendly, Leipzig winning 2-0 in London with Marcel Halstenberg scoring one of the goals.

2018/19 UEL quarter-final first-leg highlights: Benfica 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Form guide

Benfica

• Champions of Portugal for a record 37th time last season, Benfica are in the group stage for the 15th time, although only five of those previous 14 campaigns have extended into the last 16; they also reached the quarter-finals direct in 1994/95.

• In 2018/19 Benfica finished third behind Bayern München and Ajax in Group E, advancing into the UEFA Europa League having picked up seven points. They went on to beat Galatasaray (2-1 aggregate) and Dinamo Zagreb (3-1 aggregate) only to succumb to Eintracht Frankfurt on away goals in the quarter-finals (4-2 h, 0-2 a).

• The first leg against Eintracht was the first time Benfica had scored more than one goal in normal time in 15 European games in Lisbon, managing just 11 in total during that sequence.

• The Eagles have lost only one of their last eight European home matches (W4 D3), although that sole defeat came at the hands of German opposition on matchday one last season, Bayern running out 2-0 winners.

• Benfica have vast experience against German opposition, their 48 UEFA matches having yielded 14 wins, 14 draws and 20 defeats. They have lost only three of the 23 games played at home (W12 D8).

• The Lisbon giants have reached seven European Cup finals, winning the trophy in 1961 and 1962.

See Leipzig lose at Porto in 2017/18

Leipzig

• Third in the Bundesliga last season and German Cup finalists, this is Leipzig's third European campaign, and only their 25th match. They became the first team to make their European debut in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2017/18, when they picked up seven points to finish third in a section including Beşiktaş, Porto and Monaco. They went on to reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals before losing to Marseille.

• Two years ago Leipzig lost at Beşiktaş (0-2) and Porto, but did record a 4-1 success at Monaco to claim their first European away victory.

• In 2018/19 the German club came through three qualifying rounds to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage, but finished behind Salzburg and Celtic to drop out of the competition, collecting seven points from their three games.

• Leipzig have won only three of their 12 European away matches (D4 L5).

• One of those five away defeats came in their sole previous trip to Portugal, a 3-1 loss at Porto on matchday four of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League with Timo Werner scoring the visitors' only goal. Willi Orban and Emil Forsberg had both been on target in a 3-2 home win two weeks earlier, Leipzig's debut European success.

Watch Leipzig claim first group win against Porto

Links and trivia

• Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos was born in Germany and began his career with hometown club Stuttgart. He was an unused squad member in Germany's 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship victory.

• Benfica striker Haris Seferović played for Eintracht Frankfurt for three seasons, scoring 16 Bundesliga goals, before moving to Lisbon in 2017. He was in the team that lost 3-0 to Leipzig in January 2017, Werner scoring the second goal, while Marcel Sabitzer and Yussuf Poulsen were on target in a 2-2 draw between Leipzig and Eintracht that May.

• Forsberg scored the only goal as Sweden won 1-0 win against a Switzerland for whom Seferović came on as a second-half substitute in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

• Hannes Wolf was in the Salzburg team that beat Benfica 2-1 to win the 2017 UEFA Youth League final; Rúben Dias, Florentino Luís, Gedson Fernandes and Jota featured for the Portuguese side.