Lyon v Zenit facts

Lyon and Zenit both reached the last 16 of their respective European competitions in 2018/19 and will be seeking a positive start to the new UEFA Champions League season as they meet in France.

• While Lyon reached the round of 16 in last season's UEFA Champions League, Zenit got to the same stage of the UEFA Europa League; both teams' campaigns were ended by Spanish opposition, Barcelona getting the better of Lyon while Villarreal proved too strong for Zenit.

Previous meetings

• Zenit won both games against Lyon when the terms were drawn together in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage. Artem Dzyuba gave Zenit an early lead in St. Petersburg and, though Alexandre Lacazette equalised soon after half-time, further goals from Hulk and Danny gave the Russian side the points.

• Dzyuba got both goals as Zenit won 2-0 at the Stade de Gerland, Lyon's former home, on matchday four. Zenit went on to finish top of the group on 15 points, nine points and two places above Lyon.

Form guide

Lyon

• Third in Ligue 1 last season, this is Lyon's 16th UEFA Champions League group campaign – four more than any other French club – and fourth in five seasons.

• Les Gones won their first game in last season's UEFA Champions League, 2-1 at Manchester City, before drawing the next five, qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday six. The 5-1 second-leg loss at Barcelona was just their second defeat in 12 European matches (W4 D6).

• All three of Lyon's home group games last season finished 2-2, against Shakhtar, Hoffenheim and Manchester City.

• A 3-2 defeat by CSKA Moskva in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 16 is Lyon's only home reverse in 14 European contests (W7 D6), since a 1-0 UEFA Champions League group loss to Juventus in October 2016.

• Lyon won their first two home matches against Russian clubs but have lost the last two, against Zenit and CSKA. Home and away, they have won only once in their last five games against Russian clubs (D1 L3) having been victorious in two of the first three (D1).

• Lyon were UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in 2010.

Zenit

• Zenit claimed their sixth USSR/Russian league title in 2018/19, and the first since 2015; their last five triumphs have all come from 2007 onwards.

• This is the St Petersburg outfit's seventh UEFA Champions League group campaign, and a first since 2015/16, when they reached the round of 16 for the third time.

• In 2018/19, Zenit's 12th successive European campaign, they began in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, staging an astonishing second-leg comeback against Dinamo Minsk in St Petersburg to win 8-1 after extra time after a shock 4-0 first-leg defeat in Belarus. They went on to beat Molde in the play-offs and finish first in a group including Slavia Praha, Bordeaux and København, beating Fenerbahçe in the round of 32 before losing home (1-3) and away (1-2) against Villarreal in the round of 16.

• Zenit are without a win in nine European away matches (D2 L7) since a 3-1 victory at Real Sociedad on matchday six of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League.

• While Zenit have never lost to a Ligue 1 club at home, they have been beaten four times in seven trips to France although they have not lost either of their last two matches, drawing 1-1 at Bordeaux last season having won at Lyon three years earlier.

Links and trivia

• Emanuel Mammana joined Lyon in July 2016, scoring once in 17 league appearances that season before switching to Zenit.

• Zenit boss Sergei Semak played for Paris Saint-Germain from 2005–06, coming on as an 88th-minute substitute in a 1-0 win at Lyon in April 2005.

• Have played together:

Bertrand Traoré & Branislav Ivanović (Chelsea 2015/16)

• Has played in France:

Malcom (Bordeaux 2016–18)

• Malcom, who was an unused substitute in both legs of Barcelona's last-16 win against Lyon last season, scored twice in Bordeaux's 3-3 draw at Lyon in August 2017.

• Douglas Santos played under Sylvinho in 2013 when the current Lyon coach was an assistant at Náutico.