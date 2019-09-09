Ajax v LOSC facts

Last season's surprise semi-finalists Ajax kick off their latest UEFA Champions League group campaign at home to a LOSC Lille side who are making their first appearance in seven seasons.

• The Dutch champions had to negotiate two tight qualifying ties to reach the group stage for a second season running, 2018/19 having marked their first appearance in four years. LOSC, who have never before played Ajax, are looking for a first win against Dutch opponents.

Form guide

Ajax

• Ajax went all the way from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round to the semi-finals in 2018/19, losing on away goals to Tottenham in the last four after conceding six minutes into added time to go down 3-2 at home and bow out after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

• Erik ten Hag's team lost only two of their 18 European matches in 2018/19 (W10 D6), when they became the first side in European Cup history to reach the semi-finals having come through three qualifying rounds and the first Dutch club to get to the UEFA Champions League last four since PSV Eindhoven in 2004/05.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Ajax's 1995 Champions League road to glory

• Champions of the Netherlands for the 34th time in 2018/19 – their first league title since 2014 – Ajax also lifted the Dutch Cup to claim their eighth domestic double, and a first since 2002.

• They kicked off this season's UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round, seeing off Greek side PAOK 5-4 on aggregate after a 2-2 away draw and a 3-2 home win secured by an 85th-minute Dušan Tadić penalty. The second-leg victory in Amsterdam ended a run of four home European matches without a win (D2 L2).

• A goalless draw at APOEL in the first leg of the play-offs ended Ajax's run of scoring in 14 successive European matches. Their scoring run at home was extended to 11 successive matches, however, thanks to a 2-0 second-leg defeat of APOEL in Amsterdam, Tadić again on target to make it three goals in two European appearances at the Johan Cruijff Arena this season.

• Ajax last faced French opposition in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, drawing 2-2 with Nice to bow out on away goals (3-3 aggregate). They nevertheless extended their unbeaten home sequence against Ligue 1 visitors to eight fixtures (W4 D4), since a 2-1 loss against Auxerre in the 1996/97 UEFA Champions League group stage.

LOSC Lille

• Second in Ligue 1 last term, this is LOSC's sixth appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage and their first since 2012/13. Only one of those previous five campaigns has extended into the knockout rounds, in 2006/07; seven years ago they finished bottom of a section including Bayern München, Valencia and BATE Borisov.

Log in for free to watch the highlights The top ten goals of the 2018/19 Champions League season

• The French club won their last away group game, 2-0 at BATE in November 2012; indeed, they have triumphed in two of their last four away games in the UEFA Champions League proper but overall have won only three of their 16 away games in the competition (D4 L9).

• LOSC's most recent foray into continental competition came in 2016/17 and lasted only one tie, Gabala of Azerbaijan running out 2-1 aggregate winners in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (1-1 h, 0-1 a).

• That extended Les Dogues' run without a European away win to five matches (D2 L3), since a 2-0 success at Grasshoppers in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Play-off highlights: Ajax 2-0 APOEL

• This is only LOSC's second trip to the Netherlands – they lost 3-1 at PSV Eindhoven in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg – and a third fixture against a Dutch club overall; they had drawn 2-2 at home to PSV in the first leg of that tie.

Links and trivia

• David Neres and Gabriel were team-mates in Brazil's Under-20 side in 2017.

• Dušan Tadić and José Fonte were Southampton team-mates between July 2014 and January 2017.