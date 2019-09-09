Chelsea v Valencia facts

Last season's UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea make their return to the UEFA Champions League against familiar foes as Valencia travel to Stamford Bridge on matchday one.

• The Blues are under new management in the form of all-time record goalscorer Frank Lampard, and kick off against a Valencia side who have never beaten their London rivals in six previous attempts.

Previous meetings

• All of the sides' past encounters came in the space of four and a half years, four alone taking place in 2007. The English club were 3-2 aggregate winners against Valencia in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, winning 2-1 at Mestalla after a 1-1 draw in west London; Chelsea went on to lose to Liverpool on penalties in the last four.

Watch Lampard score against Valencia in 2011

• Chelsea also won 2-1 at Valencia in the following season's group stage before a goalless draw in London. They went on to finish first in the section with Valencia fourth, and went all the way to that season's final, losing to Manchester United – also in a shoot-out – in Moscow.

• Chelsea's run to glory in the 2011/12 UEFA Champions League featured two games against Valencia in the group stage, Lampard scoring in a 1-1 draw at Mestalla on matchday two before the English club won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on matchday six, their sole home success against Valencia.

Form guide

Chelsea

• Third in last season's Premier League, Chelsea also qualified for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage as the winners of the UEFA Europa League, and are taking part for the 16th time; only once, as holders in 2012/13, have they failed to reach the knockout stages.

• The Blues were UEFA Europa League winners under Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the competition's first all-English final since Tottenham overcame Wolves in the 1972 UEFA Cup. Eden Hazard scored twice at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodríguez also finding the net as Chelsea claimed their second UEFA Europa League title having also triumphed in 2013, their only other appearance in the competition.

See how Chelsea won last season's Europa League

• The London club have scored three goals or more in five of their last eight European matches. Their tally of 36 goals in last season's UEFA Europa League was one short of the competition record set by Porto in 2010/11.

• Chelsea were unbeaten in European competition last season, claiming the UEFA Europa League with a record of W12 D3 F36 A10. Their last continental defeat came at Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in March 2018 (0-3), although they did go down to a defeat on penalties against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in August following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes in Istanbul.

• A 2-1 victory at Atlético Madrid on matchday two in 2017/18 is Chelsea's only success in their last eight fixtures against Liga clubs, home and away (D4 L3).

• Before losing at Barcelona in 2018 Chelsea were unbeaten in ten trips to Spain (W3 D7), since a 1-0 group stage loss at Real Betis on 1 November 2005. The Londoners' overall record away to Spanish clubs is W4 D7 L6.

• The Blues have lost only three of their last 22 matches against Spanish opponents, home and away (W7 D12).

Valencia

• Fourth in the Spanish Liga in 2018/19, this is Valencia's 12th UEFA Champions League group stage campaign. Finalists in both 1999/2000 and 2000/01, they have not reached the last 16 since 2012/13.

Watch Valencia beat Manchester United last season

• Twelve months ago Los Blanquinegros were also in Group H, finishing third behind Juventus and Manchester United – who they beat 2-1 at Mestalla on matchday six having earlier held out for a goalless draw at Old Trafford – to move into the UEFA Europa League. There they overcame Celtic (3-0 aggregate), Krasnodar (3-2) and Villarreal (5-1) to reach the semi-finals, where they came up short against Arsenal, losing 3-1 in London and 4-2 at home.

• The Spanish side have won only three of their 19 away games against clubs representing England (D10 L6), although they were on a run of three games unbeaten (W2 D1) and three clean sheets before losing at Arsenal.

• Valencia have won three of their last ten UEFA Champions League away matches, qualifying included (D3 L4), but none of the last five (D2 L3).

• Valencia have scored only once in their last five away UEFA Champions League matches.

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal 2015–17)

Francis Coquelin (Arsenal 2011–17)

Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City 2014–19, Everton 2018 (loan))

Daniel Parejo (QPR 2008 (loan))

• Gabriel lost all three games against Chelsea for the Gunners, and was sent off in a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on 19 September 2015.

• International team-mates:

Kepa Arrizabalaga & José Gayà, Daniel Parejo, Rodrigo (Spain)

Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho & Cristiano Piccini (Italy)