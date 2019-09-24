Slavia Praha v Dortmund facts

Slavia Praha and Borussia Dortmund both picked up a useful point on matchday one – though both might have all three – and are now searching for their first Group F victory as they meet in the second round of fixtures.

• While Slavia drew 1-1 at Internazionale, having been denied three points by an added-time equaliser, Dortmund's home match against Barcelona ended goalless, although the German side missed the chance to claim victory when Marco Reus had a second-half penalty saved.

• This is the teams' first meeting, and both sides' first contest against a club from their opponents' country in more than ten years.

Form guide

Slavia

• The Prague club looked set to pick up their first ever away win in the UEFA Champions League group stage thanks to Peter Olayinka's 63rd-minute goal at San Siro on matchday one, only for Nicolò Barella to level for Inter two minutes into added time. That made it two draws and two defeats in Slavia's four away matches in the group stage.

• Champions of the Czech Republic for the second time in three years last season – their 18th domestic title – and also Czech Cup winners, completing their first double in the Czech Republic, Slavia have successfully negotiated the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds for only the second time. Since their sole previous group appearance 12 years ago – when they finished third in their section behind Arsenal and Sevilla – the Prague club have lost in the preliminary rounds four times.

• Twelve months ago Slavia were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round (1-1 h, 0-2 a). Moving into the UEFA Europa League group stage, Jindřich Trpišovský's side finished second behind Zenit in their section and went on to get the better of Genk and Sevilla in the knockout rounds before losing 5-3 to eventual champions Chelsea over two games (0-1 h, 3-4 a) in the quarter-finals.

• Slavia entered this season's UEFA Champions League in the play-offs, where they beat Romania's CFR Cluj 1-0 both home and away. Before that tie, they had won only one of their last 15 matches in the UEFA Champions League (D7 L7).

• The Prague club picked up five points in their only previous UEFA Champions League group campaign, in 2007/08, four of them against Steaua București (2-1 h, 1-1 a); they also drew 0-0 at home against Arsenal.

• Last season's loss to Chelsea is Slavia's only reverse in their last eight home European matches (W4 D3); they kept a clean sheet in five of those games.

• This is Slavia's first match against a German club since a 2-0 loss against Hamburg in Prague in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup group stage. That made it three successive defeats to Bundesliga opponents, all without scoring; a 1-0 home win against Schalke in the 1998/99 UEFA Cup first round second leg is their sole success in their last nine games against German clubs (D3 L5).

• Slavia are the sole Czech survivors in Europe this season, the other four representatives having all been eliminated, including three in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

Dortmund

• The goalless draw against Barcelona made it one win in six UEFA Champions League matches for Dortmund (D2 L3), who have failed to score in five of those games, including the last three.

• Second in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, this is Dortmund's 14th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have reached the round of 16 in five of their last six participations.

• In last season's group stage, Lucien Favre's side won at Club Brugge (1-0) and Monaco (2-0) either side of a 2-0 loss at Atlético Madrid that featured their only goals scored against them in their six matches. Dortmund conceded the fewest goals in the group stage (two) and kept the most clean sheets (five), but got no further than the last 16, losing both legs against Tottenham (0-3 a, 0-1 h).

• The victories at Club Brugge and Monaco are the only two Dortmund have managed in their last 12 European away matches (D4 L6).

• Dortmund's last two games away to Czech clubs have ended goalless, most recently against Sigma Olomouc in the 2005 UEFA Intertoto Cup third round. That made it three wins and two draws in their five visits overall, and extended their unbeaten run against Czech clubs, home and away, to eight matches (W5 D3), since a 3-1 home loss against Dukla Praha in the 1963/64 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final second leg.

• BVB are yet to concede a goal in Prague, recording two wins and a draw and scoring seven times themselves.

Links and trivia

• Slavia were 4-1 winners against a Nice side coached by Lucien Favre in a pre-season friendly in July 2017.

• As a player, Favre was in the Switzerland side that shared a 0-0 friendly draw against Czechoslovakia in Neuchatel. Ivo Knoflíček, now a youth coach at Slavia, was in the visitors' line-up.

• Mats Hummels scored Germany's winner in a 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory against the Czech Republic at Prague's Eden Stadium on 1 September 2017. Jan Bořil and Tomáš Souček featured for the home side.

• Jadon Sancho made his first competitive start for England in a 5-0 defeat of the Czech Republic in the European Qualifiers on 22 March this year; Souček and substitutes Milan Škoda and Lukáš Masopust were in the visitors' team.

• Paco Alcácer scored Spain's winner in a 2-1 defeat of Romania on 5 September; Nicolae Stanciu featured for the home side.