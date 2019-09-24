Leipzig v Lyon facts

Leipzig are in buoyant mood and will be looking to cement their place as the early leaders in Group G as they welcome Lyon in the second round of matches.

• The German club kicked off their second UEFA Champions League campaign with an impressive 2-1 win at two-time European champions Benfica, and now face a Lyon side who were held 1-1 at home by Zenit on matchday one.

• This is the teams' first meeting and only Leipzig's fifth game against a French club – Lyon, in contrast, are in the same UEFA Champions League section as a German club for the second year in a row.

Form guide

Leipzig

• Timo Werner's double gave Leipzig three points at Benfica on matchday one – their third UEFA Champions League victory in their seventh match in the competition.

• Third in the Bundesliga last season and German Cup finalists, this is Leipzig's third European campaign, and only their 26th match. They became the first team to make their European debut in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2017/18, when they picked up seven points to finish third in a section including Beşiktaş, Porto and Monaco. They went on to reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals before losing to Marseille.

• Leipzig's first European home game was a 1-1 draw against another French side, Monaco, on matchday one two years ago; also at home in that season's group stage, they beat Porto 3-2 but lost 2-1 to Beşiktaş.

• In 2018/19 the German club came through three qualifying rounds to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage, but finished behind Salzburg and Celtic to drop out of the competition, collecting seven points from their three games.

• Leipzig have won seven of their 12 home European matches (D2 L3).

• One of those seven home victories came against another French club, Werner scoring the only goal in the first leg of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League quarter-final with Marseille; Leipzig bowed out after losing 5-2 away in the return.

Lyon

• A Memphis Depay penalty six minutes into the second half earned Lyon a share of the points against Zenit on matchday one, extending the French club's run of draws at home in the UEFA Champions League to five in a row.

• Third in Ligue 1 last season, this is Lyon's 16th UEFA Champions League group campaign – four more than any other French club – and fourth in five seasons.

• Les Gones won their first game in last season's UEFA Champions League, 2-1 at Manchester City, before drawing the next five and qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday six. The 5-1 second-leg loss at Barcelona means they have lost just two of their last 13 European matches (W4 D7).

• The French club have lost only two of their last nine European away fixtures (W4 D3), the reverse at Barcelona ending a five-match unbeaten away run in the UEFA Champions League (W2 D3). They picked up five points away from home in the 2018/19 group stage.

• Lyon drew 3-3 away to Leipzig's Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim last season, before a 2-2 home draw. Hoffenheim were led by current Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

• OL are without a win in their last four visits to Germany (D2 L2), where their record overall is W4 D3 L7. They have lost four of their last eight matches with Bundesliga clubs, home and away (W1 D3).

• Lyon were UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in 2010.

Links and trivia

• Have played together:

Dayot Upamecano & Lucas Tousart (Valenciennes, 2013–15)

• Has played in Germany:

Marcelo (Hannover 2013–16)

• Have also played in France:

Ibrahima Konaté (Sochaux 2017)

Nordi Mukiele (Laval 2014–17, Montpellier 2017–18)

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint-Germain 2015–19)

• International team-mates:

Ibrahima Konaté & Houssem Aouar, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Amine Gouiri (France U21)

Amadou Haidara & Youssouf Koné (Mali)

Yussuf Poulsen & Joachim Andersen (Denmark)

• Upamecano and Reine-Adélaïde were both part of the victorious France squad at the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.