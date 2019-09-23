Real Madrid v Club Brugge facts

Real Madrid, who have lost three of their last four UEFA Champions League games, welcome Club Brugge to the Santiago Bernabéu needing to regroup from a heavy matchday one loss.

• The Spanish side have lost three of their last four matches in the competition – including the last two at home – and now face a Club Brugge side who are unbeaten in their last five group matches and, including qualifying, nine UEFA Champions League games.

Previous meetings

• Club Brugge came out on top in the sides' only previous contests, in the 1976/77 European Champion Clubs' Cup second round. After a goalless first leg in Spain, a match that was played in Malaga, the Belgian side went through thanks to a 2-0 home success.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid

Form guide

Real Madrid

• Madrid were beaten 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one, and have lost three of their last four UEFA Champions League matches – conceding three or more goals in each of those defeats.

• The Spanish side lost 3-0 at home to CSKA Moskva in their last home group game, on matchday six last season. That was their heaviest home defeat in Europe, a margin that was equalled by a 4-1 loss against Ajax at the Bernabéu in the round of 16 second leg.

• Last season Madrid finished first in their section ahead of Roma, Viktoria Plzeň and CSKA Moskva, picking up 12 points from their six matches but losing both games against CSKA.

• A team then coached by Santiago Solari won 2-1 at Ajax in the round of 16 first leg, but bowed out 5-3 on aggregate after that heavy home defeat.

Log in for free to watch the highlights #UCL matchday one skills showcase

• Last season was the first since 2009/10 that Madrid had failed to reach the semi-finals or better. This is the 13-time champions' 50th European Cup campaign, more than any other side.

• Madrid have still lost only eight of their last 42 European matches, home and away, winning 27.

• The defeats against CSKA and Ajax made it three losses in Madrid's last six European Bernabéu fixtures – although they have been beaten in only four of their last 46 UEFA Champions League home matches (W36). They went down 4-3 to Schalke in their 2014/15 round of 16 second leg and 3-1 against Juventus in the 2017/18 quarter-final second leg, but still won both ties on aggregate.

• Madrid had never lost successive home European matches before the defeats by CSKA and Ajax. Home and away, the games against Ajax and Paris were the first time they had lost two European games in a row since going down to Galatasaray (2-3) and Borussia Dortmund (1-4) in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg and semi-final first leg respectively.

• The Merengues have suffered three successive European defeats only three times – most recently in 1981.

• Madrid have won their last four matches at home to Belgian clubs, since that draw against Club Brugge in 1976, scoring 20 goals and conceding only three.

• Third in Spain in 2018/19, this is Madrid's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign – a joint record along with Barcelona. They have qualified for the knockout rounds in all of their 23 seasons, also a competition best.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray

Club Brugge

• Club Brugge kicked off this season's group stage with a 0-0 draw at home to Galatasaray, their third successive goalless draw in the UEFA Champions League proper and a fifth successive match without defeat in the group stage (W1 D4), the last four of which have yielded clean sheets.

• Last season the Blauw-Zwart finished third behind Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid on six points, five ahead of Monaco. Having lost their first two fixtures, the Belgian club were unbeaten in their last four – the sole victory a 4-0 win at Monaco that represented their biggest away success in the competition. Club Brugge then moved into the UEFA Europa League, losing to Salzburg in the round of 32 (2-1 h, 0-4 a).

• Despite the win at Monaco – which ended a 13-year, 11-game run without a victory (D2 L9) – Club Brugge have won only three of their last 19 fixtures in the UEFA Champions League proper (D5 L11).

• This season Club Brugge got the better of Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round (1-0 h, 3-3 a) before a play-off victory against Austrian side LASK (1-0 a, 2-1 h). Matchday one made it nine UEFA Champions League matches without defeat (W4 D5), qualifying included.

• Club Brugge may have won two of their last five away European matches (D2 L1) but those are their only successes in the last 17 such outings (D4 L11).

• Last season's 3-1 group stage loss in Madrid at Atlético made it three successive defeats in Spain for Club Brugge, who have never won there in 12 previous visits (D4 L8).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Who were the top matchnight Fantasy scorers last season?

• Second in Belgium behind Genk in 2018/19, this is Club Brugge's seventh UEFA Champions League group campaign, and their third in four years. They have never progressed to the knockout rounds.

• Runners-up to Liverpool in 1978, Club Brugge remain the only team from Belgium to have reached a European Cup final.

Links and trivia

• International team-mates:

Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard & Simon Mignolet, Brandon Mechele, Hans Vanaken (Belgium)

• Has played in Belgium:

Thibaut Courtois (Genk 1999–2011)

• Courtois spent only one season as Genk's No1, keeping 14 clean sheets in their 2010/11 Belgian championship success.

• Hazard has never played for a Belgian club, but has four appearances against them in UEFA competition; he scored in LOSC Lille's 4-2 second-leg win against Genk in the UEFA Europa League play-offs in August 2009, having also featured in the first leg, and appeared twice against Gent in the group stage of the same competition the following season.

• Has played in Spain:

Federico Ricca (Málaga 2016–19)