Crvena zvezda v Olympiacos facts

Crvena zvezda recorded some notable results at home in their UEFA Champions League group stage debut in 2018/19 and will be looking for more of the same when Olympiacos visit in the second round of Group B matches.

• While the Serbian champions were beaten 3-0 at Bayern München on matchday one – making it four group stage defeats from four, and 16 goals conceded, away from home – Olympiacos rallied from two goals down at home to Tottenham to salvage a draw.

• This is the sides' first fixture.

Form guide

Crvena zvezda

• The matchday one defeat at Bayern continued Crvena zvezda's losing run in away group games, although two of the German club's three goals came in the final ten minutes.

• In 2018/19 the Belgrade club reached the group stage from the first qualifying round and went on to finish fourth in their group, although they did claim a first group stage win for Serbia with a 2-0 home defeat of Liverpool on matchday four, Milan Pavkov scoring both goals. They also held Napoli 0-0 at home on their matchday one debut, although their last home fixture was a 4-1 loss against Paris.

• This season, Vladan Milojević's side again started their European campaign in the first qualifying round, where they were 2-1 aggregate winners against Sūduva of Lithuania (0-0 a, 2-1 h). They subsequently came through tight ties against HJK Helsinki (2-0 h, 1-2 a) and FC København (1-1 h, 1-1 a, 7-6 pens) before beating Young Boys on away goals in the play-offs (2-2 a, 1-1 h).

• Crvena zvezda have won only three of their last 17 European fixtures (D8 L6) although the 4-1 defeat at home to Paris on matchday six of last season's UEFA Champions League is their only reverse in 13 UEFA matches in Belgrade (W6 D6). They have lost only two of their last 20 European home matches (W10 D8).

• 'Red Star' have won all five games at home to Greek clubs, most recently beating Panathinaikos 1-0 in the 1991/92 European Champion Clubs' Cup third round second leg (3-0 aggregate), a game played in Sofia. They have scored 13 goals in that five-match sequence, conceding only two.

• European champions in 1991, Crvena zvezda claimed their second successive Serbian league title in 2018/19 and a 29th national championship overall.

Olympiacos

• The Piraeus club looked set to start the 2019/20 group stage with a defeat when Spurs established a 2-0 lead in Greece on matchday one, but Daniel Podence halved the deficit before the break and Mathieu Valbuena earned a draw with a second-half penalty.

• The point from that fixture matched the Greek side's six-match total from their last UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in 2017/18, when they finished bottom of a section including Barcelona, Juventus and Sporting CP.

• In 2018/19 Olympiacos went from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round to the round of 32 thanks to a memorable matchday six defeat of AC Milan in Piraeus. They were unable to get past Dynamo Kyiv in the first knockout round, however, going out 3-2 on aggregate (2-2 h, 0-1 a).

• Second in the 2018/19 Greek Super League behind PAOK, Pedro Martins' side are unbeaten in this season's UEFA Champions League, having kicked off in the second qualifying round. They beat Viktoria Plzeň (0-0 a, 4-0 h) and İstanbul Başakşehir in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-0 h) before overcoming Krasnodar in the play-offs (4-0 h, 2-1 a) and then drawing with Spurs.

• This season's results have made it three European away games without defeat for Olympiacos (W2 D1), who have lost their last four away matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage and eight of the last ten (W2).

• Olympiacos won 3-1 at Crvena zvezda's Belgrade rivals Partizan in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg, setting up a 5-3 aggregate triumph. They lost 2-1 at Rad in their only other match in Serbia, in the 1989/90 UEFA Cup first round first leg (3-2 aggregate).

Links and trivia

• Crvena zvezda head coach Vladan Milojević spent the majority of his playing days in Greece, representing PAS Giannina (1993/94), Kalamata (1994/95), Apollon Smyrni (1996/97 and 2004), Panathinaikos (1997–2000), Iraklis (2000–03) and Akratitos (2003). As a player he faced Olympiacos 14 times, winning only once while suffering ten defeats. He was sent off in an Olympiacos-Panathinaikos derby in December 1997.

• Milojević spent 2016/17 in the Greek Super League at the helm of Panionios, when Giorgos Masouras was in the club's squad. Milojević's Panionios won 1-0 at Olympiacos in February 2017.

• Marko Marin was an Olympiacos player from 2016 to 2018, scoring 12 goals in 59 matches in all competitions.

• Have also played in Greece:

José Cañas (PAOK 2016–19)

Mateo García (Aris 2018/19)

Tomané (Panetolikos 2016)

• Cañas won three successive Greek Cups and the 2018/19 Super League title with PAOK.

• Have played together:

Marko Marin & Andreas Bouchalakis, Omar Elabdellaoui, Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos 2016–18)

Marko Marin & Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos 2017/18)

Radovan Pankov & Lazar Randjelović (Radnički Niš 2018/19)

Jander & Daniel Podence (Moreirense 2016/17)

Tomané & Bruno Gaspar (Vitória SC 2014–16)

Srdjan Babić, Milan Gajić & Lazar Randjelović (Serbia Under-21s)