Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk facts

Atalanta's introduction to the UEFA Champions League proved a chastening experience and the Italian club will hope for better in their first home fixture, in Milan against a Shakhtar Donetsk side who were also well beaten on matchday one.

• While Atalanta marked their first ever game in the competition with a 4-0 reverse away to a Dinamo Zagreb side who had lost their previous 11 group matches, Shakhtar were going down 3-0 at home to Manchester City – and the pair will know they can ill afford to slip further off the Group C pace, even at this early stage.

• This is the sides' first meeting, and Atalanta's first match against a Ukrainian club.

• The matchday one defeat at Dinamo made it three European matches without a win or a goal for Atalanta (D2); it also ended their seven-match unbeaten run in continental competition (W3 D4).

• Defeat at Dinamo was only Atalanta's second in their last 15 European games (W7 D6).

• This is Atalanta's 37th European match, and their seventh campaign in continental competition. They reached the European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals in 1987/88 and the UEFA Cup quarter-finals three years later.

• Third in Serie A in 2018/19, their highest ever finish, and Coppa Italia runners-up, this is Atalanta's third successive European campaign. They came through the UEFA Europa League group stage in 2017/18, losing to Borussia Dortmund in the round of 32 (2-3 a, 1-1 h), and were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Copenhagen in the play-offs of the same competition in 2018/19 after the tie had finished goalless; Atalanta had earlier eliminated Sarajevo (10-2 aggregate) and Hapoel Haifa (6-1).

• Atalanta are unbeaten in 12 European home matches (W6 D6), since a 2-1 defeat against Belgian side Mechelen in the 1987/88 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final second leg (2-4 aggregate). That is their only European defeat in their 17 home matches (W10 D6).

• Atalanta are the only team to be making their group stage debut in 2019/20 – they are the tenth Italian club to feature and the 141st overall.

• Atalanta are playing their home matches in the group stage at San Siro, home of AC Milan and Internazionale.

• The matchday one defeat at home to Manchester City in Kharkiv made it one win in eight UEFA Champions League matches for Shakhtar (D3 L4).

• Quarter-finalists in 2010/11, Shakhtar won only one of their six matches in last season's group stage, collecting six points to finish behind City and Lyon in Group F. They picked up only two points at home, drawing with Hoffenheim and Lyon and losing to City, before losing 6-3 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (2-2 h, 1-4 a).

• A 3-2 victory at Hoffenheim on matchday five last season is Shakhtar's only win in their last ten European matches (D4 L5).

• The Donetsk club picked up four points away from home in last season's group stage; the win at Hoffenheim was only their second in their last 12 away UEFA Champions League matches, group stage to final (D2 L8).

• Shakhtar have got out of their UEFA Champions League group in three of their last six participations.

• The Pitmen have won only one of their 11 games in Italy (D2 L8), a 3-2 success at Roma in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (6-2 aggregate). Their last visit brought a 1-0 defeat against the same opponents, and elimination on away goals from the same stage of the 2017/18 competition (2-2 aggregate).

• Shakhtar qualified as winners of the Ukrainian league, claiming the title for the 12th time in 2018/19, when they completed a domestic double for the third season in succession.

Links and trivia

• Atalanta's Ukrainian international midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi started his career with Shakhtar, coming through the youth ranks before breaking into the first team in 2011. He was a Shakhtar player until 2017 but never played for the first team, having loan spells at a number of other clubs including Sevastopol and Zorya Luhansk, before leaving for Genk in 2015, initially on loan; he made the move to the Belgian club permanent in May 2017.

• Malinovskyi played 44 games and scored seven goals in the Ukrainian Premier League for Zorya Luhansk, where he was a team-mate of Shakhtar's Andrii Totovytskyi.

• Atalanta captain Alejandro Gómez played in Ukraine with Metalist in 2013/14 alongside Marlos, now at Shakhtar. His two games against Shakthar ended in a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 defeat.

• Josip Iličić was part of the Slovenia side that lost 3-1 on aggregate to Ukraine in the UEFA EURO 2016 play-offs; Andriy Pyatov, Taras Stepanenko and Yevhen Konoplyanka featured for the Zhovto-Syni.

• Atalanta's Guilherme Arana and Shakhtar's Dodô played together for Brazil U20s in 2016/17.

• International team-mates:

Ruslan Malinovskyi & Andriy Pyatov, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Taras Stepanenko, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos, Bohdan Butko, Mykola Matviyenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Serhiy Bolbat, Júnior Moraes (Ukraine)