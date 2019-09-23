Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb facts

Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb both recorded emphatic victories on matchday one, although history suggests it is the English club who are more likely to make it two wins out of two when they meet at the City of Manchester Stadium.

• While City were winning 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk last time out, making it eight wins in their last ten matches in the competition, Dinamo avoided matching the longest run for consecutive UEFA Champions League group stage defeats in considerable style. The Croatian champions beat debutants Atalanta 4-0 in Zagreb, their biggest win in the competition proper.

• This is City's first fixture against a Croatian club; Dinamo, meanwhile, have beaten English opposition only once in UEFA competition, and have lost all but one of their six games in England.

Form guide

Manchester City

• The 3-0 victory at Shakhtar made it 17 goals in City's last five UEFA Champions League matches. Since losing at home to Lyon on matchday one last season (1-2) their record is W8 D1 L1 with 32 goals scored and ten conceded.

• In 2018/19, City recovered from that defeat at home to Lyon to finish first in Group F ahead of the French club, Shakhtar and Hoffenheim, picking up 13 points. They brushed aside Schalke 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16, but for the second year running lost to English opposition in the quarter-finals, Tottenham eliminating them on away goals after a dramatic 4-4 aggregate draw (0-1 a, 4-3 h).

• Guardiola's side have won nine of their last 16 European matches, home and away – losing six.

• City beat Shakhtar 6-0 at home on matchday four last season, their record win in UEFA competition, before quickly surpassing that with a 7-0 defeat of Schalke in the round of 16 second leg. They scored 20 goals in their five home games in 2018/19.

• This is the Citizens' ninth UEFA Champions League campaign; they have been involved in the group stage every season since 2011/12 and have reached the round of 16 or better in the last six campaigns.

• City's best UEFA Champions League performance was reaching the 2015/16 semi-finals.

• Champions of England for the second season running and sixth overall – four of those titles having come in the last eight years – City also lifted the FA Cup and League Cup in 2018/19, becoming the first English club to win all three domestic trophies in one season.

Dinamo

• A Mislav Oršić hat-trick helped Dinamo to a 4-0 defeat of Atalanta in Zagreb in their first Group C game, making the 26-year-old the first player to hit three goals for a Croatian club in a UEFA Champions League group encounter.

• That was just Dinamo's fifth win in the UEFA Champions League group stage in their 37th match (D5 L27); they suffered six defeats in their most recent participation, in 2016/17. They had lost 11 successive matches, and won only one of 27 (D2 L24) – a 2-1 defeat of Arsenal in Zagreb in September 2015 that ended a 16-year wait for a victory in the competition proper – before beating Atalanta.

• Dinamo claimed their 13th Croatian league title in 14 seasons in 2018/19 – and 20th in all – but their UEFA Champions League campaign came to an early end with a play-off defeat against Young Boys. Moving into the UEFA Europa League, the Zagreb club finished first in their section before getting the better of Viktoria Plzeň in the round of 32, then bowing out after extra time against Benfica in the last 16 (1-0 h, 0-3 a).

• Nenad Bjelica's side started this season's UEFA Champions League in the second qualifying round, easing past Georgia's Saburtalo 5-0 on aggregate (2-0 a, 3-0 h) before a 5-1 victory over two games against Ferencváros of Hungary (1-1 h, 4-0 a). They then overcame Rosenborg in the play-offs, winning 2-0 at home before a 1-1 draw in Norway.

• Dinamo have won five of their last ten European away matches (D3 L2).

• The Zagreb club's sole success against English opponents came in their most recent home match against Premier League visitors, that 2-1 defeat of Arsenal in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage. They lost the return 3-0 in north London, however, making it four successive away losses in England. Dinamo have conceded 13 goals in their six trips, scoring three, and avoided defeat only once – a 0-0 draw at Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League first group stage in September 1999.

• This is Dinamo's seventh UEFA Champions League group campaign overall, and fifth in nine seasons. They have failed to qualify from the group stage in all six previous attempts. In fact, 2018/19 marked the first time in 14 UEFA club competition group stage campaigns – including eight in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League – that the Croatian club had made it through to the next phase.

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Kevin Théophile-Catherine (Cardiff 2013/14)

Ivo Pinto (Norwich 2016–19)

• Nikola Moro provided an assist in Croatia's 3-3 draw against England in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on 24 June; Phil Foden played 90 minutes for England.