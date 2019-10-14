Genk v Liverpool facts

Liverpool will be looking to end a run of away defeats in the UEFA Champions League group stage as they travel to a Genk side who earned their first point of the 2019/20 competition with a creditable home performance last time out.

• The holders bounced back from an opening loss at Napoli with a dramatic home victory against Salzburg on Matchday 2, and sit level on points with Salzburg and one behind section leaders Napoli. Genk bounced back from a heavy opening loss with a creditable draw at home to Napoli on Matchday 2.

• This is the first fixture between the sides, and only Genk's third game against an English club – while Liverpool have not faced Belgian opposition in more than 11 years.

Form guide

Genk

• Genk opened with a 6-2 defeat at Salzburg, their heaviest loss in continental competition since a 7-0 defeat at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League group stage in November 2011 – their biggest European defeat. The Belgian side held Napoli 0-0 last time out, but have still conceded ten goals in their last three European fixtures, scoring three.

• Belgian champions for the fourth time in 2018/19, Genk have qualified automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time, their previous appearances, in 2002/03 and 2011/12, having both involved at least one qualifying tie.

• The Belgian club are still awaiting their first victory in the UEFA Champions League proper. In 2002/03 they drew four of their six matches but still finished bottom of a section involving Real Madrid, Roma and AEK Athens; eight years later, they drew all three home games but lost all their away matches in a section also including Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia.

• Genk have lost only two of their 12 home UEFA Champions League matches (W4 D6), qualifying included, and are unbeaten in the last six (W2 D4), since a 2-1 loss against Sarajevo in the 2007/08 second qualifying round.

• In 2018/19 Genk won all six qualifying matches to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage – scoring 22 goals in the process – where they finished ahead of Malmö, Beşiktaş and Sarpsborg. Slavia Praha proved too strong in the round of 32, however, the Czech club winning 4-1 at the KRC Genk Arena after a goalless draw in Prague.

• Genk have scored at least once in 30 of their last 32 European matches, the exceptions the first leg against Slavia last season and against Napoli on Matchday 2.

• Last season's defeat by Slavia is Genk's only defeat in their last 17 home European matches (W12 D4).

• This is only Genk's third match against Premier League opponents; they held eventual winners Chelsea 1-1 at home in the 2011/12 UEFA Champions League group stage, having gone down 5-0 away.

Liverpool

• The holders picked up their first points of the campaign by edging out Salzburg in a seven-goal thriller last time out, eventually prevailing 4-3 in a game in which they had led 3-0.

• The defeat at Napoli on Matchday 1 made it four successive away group stage defeats for Liverpool, whose last away win at this stage of the UEFA Champions League came via a 7-0 success at Maribor on Matchday 3 of the 2017/18 edition. That is their sole win away from Anfield in their last ten group matches (D3 L6).

• Jürgen Klopp's team lost all three away games in last season's group stage, but were rescued by three wins at Anfield as they edged out Napoli on goal difference. They then beat Bayern München 3-1 away in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, going through by the same aggregate score, before ousting Porto 6-1 over two legs in the quarter-finals (2-0 h, 4-1 a). The journey looked to be over when the Reds went down 3-0 at Barcelona in the semi-final first leg, but two goals apiece from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi sealed a rousing second-leg turnaround, before Mohamed Salah and Origi secured the club's sixth European Cup with a 2-0 final defeat of Tottenham in Madrid.

• Liverpool's record in last season's UEFA Champions League was W8 D1 L4 F24 A12. They have won six of their last nine European fixtures (D1 L1) but have lost seven of their last 11 UEFA competition matches outside England.

• This is Liverpool's first trip to Belgium since a goalless draw at Standard Liège in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg, a tie they eventually won 1-0 thanks to Dirk Kuyt's 118th-minute winner at Anfield. That made it four victories in their last five matches against Belgian opponents (D1), since a 3-1 loss at Anderlecht in the 1978 UEFA Super Cup first leg, a tie Liverpool lost 4-3 on aggregate. That is Liverpool's sole defeat in a match with a Belgian club; their record otherwise is W10 D2.

• Liverpool's second European Cup was secured with a 1-0 win against Club Brugge at Wembley in May 1978; they had beaten the opponents over two legs of the UEFA Cup final two years earlier (3-2 h, 1-1 a).

• Premier League runners-up in 2018/19, finishing a single point behind Manchester City, Liverpool are in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the 12th time; they have only failed to progress to the last 16 or further three times.

• Liverpool have already claimed European silverware this term, beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

Links and trivia

• Liverpool striker Divock Origi spent nine years in Genk's youth system before signing for LOSC Lille in May 2010. He has won 27 caps for Belgium, scoring three goals, but has never played professionally for a club in his homeland.

• Ianis Hagi scored Romania's second goal in a 4-2 win against England at this summer's UEFA European Under-21 Championship.