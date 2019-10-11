Galatasaray v Real Madrid facts

Having picked up only one point each from their first two Group A games, Galatasaray and Real Madrid can ill afford to slip further off the pace when they meet in Istanbul on Matchday 3.

• Both sides have drawn with Club Brugge and lost to section leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who have a four-point advantage in the standings after two rounds of fixtures.

• Galatasaray have lost their last four fixtures against Spanish clubs, while Madrid have won four of their last five matches with Turkish opposition – including two thumping wins against Gala in the group stage of their victorious 2013/14 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Previous meetings

• Six years ago Madrid recorded their first victory in Istanbul, on their fourth visit and in their third away game at Galatasaray – and it proved one to remember, goals from Karim Benzema (2) and Isco added to by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a 6-1 Matchday 1 win for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Fernando Muslera and Selçuk İnan both featured for a Galatasaray side coached then, as now, by Fatih Terim; seven days after the match, Terim was replaced by Roberto Mancini.

• Isco was also on target at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 5, Gareth Bale opening the scoring in a 4-1 victory for the home side. Despite those two heavy defeats, however, Gala still managed to finish second in the section on seven points – nine behind Madrid, who went on to claim their tenth European title at the end of the season with Galatasaray losing to Chelsea in the round of 16.

• The teams had also met in the 2012/13 quarter-finals, Benzema scoring in a 3-0 win for Madrid in the home first leg; the Spanish side held on to progress despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat in Istanbul, but lost to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

• The clubs' other three encounters all took place in 2000/01, starting with Galatasaray's 2-1 triumph in the UEFA Super Cup in Monaco. Although Raúl González's 79th-minute penalty cancelled out a Mário Jardel (41) spot kick, Jardel's second goal on 102 minutes secured Galatasaray a second European honour three months after their UEFA Cup triumph – a first for a Turkish team.

• A Galatasaray side coached by Mircea Lucescu made life awkward for Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals later that season. Once again the Turkish team won 3-2 in Istanbul, but Vicente del Bosque's Madrid shrugged off that loss with a 3-0 win back in the Spanish capital to reach a semi-final they would lose against FC Bayern München.

Form guide

Galatasaray

• Held 0-0 at Club Brugge on Matchday 1 before a 1-0 home defeat against Paris last time out, Galatasaray are without a win in their last nine European fixtures (D3 L6).

• Galatasaray kicked off their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group campaign with a 3-0 home success against Lokomotiv Moskva, but picked up only one more point in their next five fixtures to finish third behind Porto and Schalke. They then lost to Benfica in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (1-2 h, 0-0 a).

• The defeat of Lokomotiv is Galatasaray's only win in their last 17 European fixtures (D6 L10).

• The win against Loko ended a run of three successive home 1-1 draws in Europe for Galatasaray, who have won only two of their last 14 continental fixtures in Istanbul, drawing six.

• Galatasaray's most recent fixtures with Spanish opponents came in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage, when they lost 2-0 both home and away to Real Madrid's local rivals Atlético, Antoine Griezmann scoring all four goals for a side who would go on to lose the final on penalties to their neighbours.

• The 3-2 defeat of Real Madrid in the 2012/13 quarter-final second leg is Galatasaray's sole success in their last 17 matches against Spanish sides (D4 L12) stretching back to that 2001 success against the Merengues. At home, Cimbom won five of their first seven games against Spanish visitors, but those two defeats of Madrid are their only victories in the last nine (D1 L6).

• Turkish champions in 2018/19 for a record 22nd time, Galatasaray qualified for a 16th appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage – one more than all other Turkish teams combined.

• Galatasaray are the only team from Turkey to have reached a European Cup semi-final, in 1989.

Real Madrid

• Madrid were beaten 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 1 and had to come from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge last time out.

• The Spanish giants have lost three of their last five UEFA Champions League matches – conceding three or more goals in each of those defeats, and 13 in that five-game sequence.

• Last season Madrid finished first in their section ahead of Roma, Viktoria Plzeň and CSKA Moskva, picking up 12 points from their six matches but losing both games against CSKA. A team then coached by Santiago Solari won 2-1 at Ajax in the round of 16 first leg, but bowed out 5-3 on aggregate after that heavy home defeat.

• Last season was the first since 2009/10 in which Madrid had failed to reach the semi-finals or better. This is the 13-time champions' 50th European Cup campaign, more than any other side.

• Madrid won three of their four European away matches last season and have triumphed in 14 of their last 23, losing just five.

• Madrid's three-game run without a European victory is their longest sequence without a success since two draws and a defeat in October-November 2012. They last failed to win for four successive matches during a five-game winless run between November 2005 and September 2006.

• Madrid's only other experience of Turkish opponents in UEFA competition came in the 1958/59 European Champion Clubs' Cup, when they were 3-1 aggregate winners against Galatasaray's Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş in the first round (2-0 h, 1-1 a). They went on to win the trophy for the fourth successive year.

• Third in Spain in 2018/19, this is Madrid's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign – a joint record along with Barcelona. They have qualified for the knockout rounds in all of their 23 seasons, also a competition best.

Links and trivia

• Galatasaray coach Terim faced Spain as Turkey head coach three times. The first two games came in qualifying for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Turkey losing 1-0 at the Bernabéu on 28 March 2009 and 2-1 at home four days later. Terim's Turkey were also beaten 3-0 by Spain in the UEFA EURO 2016 group stage.

• Have played in Spain:

Mariano Ferreira (Sevilla 2015–17)

Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla 2015–18)

Ryan Babel (Deportivo 2016)

Ryan Donk (Real Betis 2016/17 (loan))

Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia 2010–16, Almería 2011 (loan))

Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid 2011–13)

Emre Mor (Celta Vigo 2017–19)

• Mariano and Nzonzi were both part of Sevilla's victorious UEFA Europa League team in 2015/16, and both played in the 3-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in August 2016.

• Falcao scored in Atlético's UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup final victories in 2012, hitting two goals in the former and a hat-trick in the latter, and was also in the team that beat Madrid in the 2012/13 Copa del Rey final at the Bernabéu.

• Florin Andone emigrated to Spain aged 12, spending time in the youth teams at Vinaròs (2005–08), Castellón (2008–11, where he made his senior debut), and Villarreal (2011–12). He was in Villarreal's C team from 2011 onwards, and after a 2013/14 loan spell at Atlético Baleares, went on to have spells at Córdoba (2014–16) and Deportivo (2016–18).

• Have played together:

Radamel Falcao & James Rodríguez (Porto 2010/11; Monaco 2013/14)

Radamel Falcao & Thibaut Courtois (Atlético Madrid 2011–13; Chelsea 2015/16)

Radamel Falcao & Eden Hazard (Chelsea 2015/16)

Florin Andone & Federico Valverde (Deportivo 2017/18)

Sofiane Feghouli & Isco (Valencia, 2010/11)

• International team-mates:

Steven Nzonzi & Raphaël Varane, Alphonse Areola, Ferland Mendy (France)

Radamel Falcao & James Rodríguez (Colombia)

Fernando Muslera & Federico Valverde (Uruguay)