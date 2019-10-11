Tottenham v Crvena zvezda facts

After the heaviest home defeat ever suffered by an English club in UEFA competition on Matchday 2, Tottenham will attempt to get back on track against a Crvena zvezda side whose own Group B campaign received a much-needed boost last time out.

• Spurs' 7-2 loss against Bayern München on 1 October was the first time an English club had conceded seven goals in a European match since Tottenham themselves lost 8-0 at Köln in the 1995 UEFA Intertoto Cup, and has left Mauricio Pochettino's side with a single point from their first two fixtures. Crvena zvzeda are two points better off, having responded to an opening defeat with a comeback victory on Matchday 2.

Previous meetings

• Both sides won their home games when the teams met in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup third round, Spurs – who in the previous round had beaten Olympiacos, also in Group B this season – going through 2-1 on aggregate.

• Goals from Martin Chivers and Alan Gilzean gave the English club a 2-0 first-leg win at White Hart Lane; that proved enough to progress despite Vojin Lazarević's strike in Belgrade.

Form guide

Tottenham

• Having let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Olympiacos in their opening game, Spurs then suffered that 7-2 loss to Bayern – the first time in the club's 137-year history that they had conceded seven goals at home in any competition.

• In last season's UEFA Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino's side recovered from taking one point from their first three games to finish second in Group B behind Barcelona, ahead of Internazionale and PSV Eindhoven, via a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou on Matchday 6. Borussia Dortmund were then brushed aside in the round of 16 (3-0 h, 1-0 a) before dramatic away-goal victories against both Manchester City (1-0 h, 3-4 a) and Ajax (0-1 h, 3-2 a) took Spurs into a first European Cup final. Premier League rivals Liverpool proved too strong at the Estadio Metropolitano, however, running out 2-0 winners.

• Spurs' record in last season's competition was W6 D2 L5. They lost three of their last four matches, with the success at Ajax in the semi-final second leg their only victory in their last six UEFA Champions League games.

• Fourth in the 2018/19 Premier League, this is Tottenham's fifth UEFA Champions League campaign, and a fourth successive group stage appearance.

• In last season's group stage, Pochettino's side lost 4-2 at home to Barcelona in their first home game, but beat PSV (2-1) and Internazionale (1-0) in the next two.

• The London club have won eight of their last 12 UEFA Champions League home matches – including four in a row before the Ajax defeat – losing the other four. They have drawn only once at home in the competition – 0-0 against AC Milan in the 2010/11 round of 16 (1-0 aggregate). Spurs' record in their new stadium is W1 L2.

• Tottenham have won all three home games against Serbian visitors, most recently defeating Crvena zvezda's Belgrade rivals Partizan 1-0 in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League group stage. That second-leg loss to Crvena zvezda in 1972 is their only defeat in six matches against Serbian clubs, home and away (W4 D1).

Crvena zvezda

Having conceded twice in the final ten minutes at Bayern on Matchday 1 to lose 3-0, making it four away defeats from four in the UEFA Champions League group stage, Crvena zvezda were facing enough defeat when Olympiacos led 1-0 at half-time in Belgrade on Matchday 2, but second-half strikes from Miloš Vulić, Nemanja Milunović and Richmond Boakye secured a 3-1 win.

• In 2018/19 the Belgrade club reached the group stage from the first qualifying round and went on to finish fourth in their group, although they did claim a first group stage win for Serbia with a 2-0 home defeat of Liverpool on Matchday 4, Milan Pavkov scoring both goals. Away from home they lost at Paris Saint-Germain (1-6), Liverpool (0-4) and Napoli (1-3).

• This season, Vladan Milojević's side again started their European campaign in the first qualifying round, where they were 2-1 aggregate winners against Sūduva of Lithuania (0-0 a, 2-1 h). They subsequently came through tight ties against HJK Helsinki (2-0 h, 1-2 a) and Copenhagen (1-1 h, 1-1 a, 7-6 pens) before beating Young Boys on away goals in the play-offs (2-2 a, 1-1 h).

• The defeat of Olympiacos was only Crvena zvezda's fourth victory in their last 18 European fixtures (D8 L6). They are nine games without an away victory (D4 L5) since a 2-1 triumph at Spartak Trnava in last season's third qualifying round second leg.

• Crvena zvezda were beaten on their first three trips to England but last season's loss at Liverpool was only their second reverse in their last seven games in the country (W1 D4). Home and away, they have lost four of their last eight matches against English clubs (W2 D2).

• European champions in 1991, Crvena zvezda claimed their second successive Serbian league title in 2018/19 and a 29th national championship overall.

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Rajiv van La Parra (Wolves 2014–16, Brighton 2016 (loan), Huddersfield 2016–19, Middlesbrough 2019 (loan))

José Cañas (Swansea 2013/14)

Marko Marin (Chelsea 2012/13)

• Have played together:

José Cañas & Ben Davies (Swansea 2013/14)