Olympiacos v Bayern facts

Already three points clear in Group B, Bayern München will be looking to consolidate that position as they kick off their double header against an Olympiacos team they have beaten in all four previous contests.

• Emphatic wins against Crvena zvezda and, especially, Tottenham have put Bayern in control of the section, and they now face opponents who have picked up only one point from their first two fixtures.

Previous meetings

• Bayern have scored 14 goals in their four matches against Olympiacos, keeping clean sheets in the last three fixtures.

• Most recently, in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman were all on target in a 4-0 home success in Munich. That followed a 3-0 victory in Greece in which Müller scored twice.

• Bayern's first game in Piraeus, in the 1980/81 European Champion Clubs' Cup first round, ended in a 4-2 win, setting up a 7-2 aggregate triumph.

Form guide

Olympiacos

• The Piraeus club looked set to start the 2019/20 group stage with a defeat when Spurs established a 2-0 lead in Greece on Matchday 1, but battled back for a 2-2 draw. It was their turn to let an advantage slip in the second round of fixtures, however, Crvena zvezda running out 3-1 winners in Belgrade after Olympiacos had led.

• Second in the 2018/19 Greek Super League behind PAOK, Pedro Martins' side were unbeaten in this season's UEFA Champions League before losing last time out, having kicked off in the second qualifying round. They beat Viktoria Plzeň (0-0 a, 4-0 h) and İstanbul Başakşehir in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-0 h) before overcoming Krasnodar in the play-offs (4-0 h, 2-1 a) and then drawing with Spurs.

• The point from Matchday 1 equalled the Greek side's six-match total from their last UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in 2017/18, when they finished bottom of a section including Barcelona, Juventus and Sporting CP.

• In 2018/19 Olympiacos went from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round to the round of 32 thanks to a memorable Matchday 6 defeat of AC Milan in Piraeus. They were unable to get past Dynamo Kyiv in the first knockout round, however, going out 3-2 on aggregate (2-2 h, 0-1 a).

• This season's results have made it ten home European games without defeat for Olympiacos (W7 D3), since a 2-0 loss against Juventus on Matchday 6 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League.

• Olympiacos lost their first two home games against German clubs, but won the next four, scoring 16 goals in the process. They have been defeated in the last two, however, going down 2-1 against Schalke in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League group stage prior to their 2015 reverse against Bayern.

• Olympiacos have lost their last five games against Bundesliga sides, home and away, scoring only one goal while conceding 11.

Bayern

• On Matchday 1 Kingsley Coman's diving header gave Bayern a first-half lead against Crvena zvezda, further goals from Robert Lewandowski (80) and Thomas Müller (90+1) wrapping up a 3-0 win late on.

• Bayern scored seven goals in a UEFA Champions League match for a record fifth time on matchday 2, Serge Gnabry becoming the 14th player to score four times in a match in the competition in a 7-2 success at Tottenham, and the first to hit four in the second half. It was the 19th time Bayern had scored five or more goals in a UEFA Champions League match, level with Barcelona as a competition record.

• This is Bayern's 23rd UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have won their section 15 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.

• Twelve months ago Bayern picked up seven points away, and 14 overall, to finish first in Group E ahead of Ajax, Benfica and AEK Athens. They drew 0-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, but bowed out after going down 3-1 in the home return.

• Champions of Germany for a record 29th time last season – with a landmark seventh successive Bundesliga title – Bayern had reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in seven successive campaigns before losing to Liverpool.

• In the 2018/19 group stage, Niko Kovač's side won 2-0 at both Benfica and AEK Athens before a 3-3 Matchday 6 draw at Ajax and the first-leg stalemate at Liverpool.

• Bayern are unbeaten in their last ten European away games (W7 D3), scoring at least two goals in all but the goalless draw at Liverpool last season. Before winning at Benfica the Munich club had not kept a clean sheet on their UEFA Champions League travels in 14 matches; they have now managed three in the last five.

• Bayern beat AEK 2-0 away and home in last season's group stage and have never lost to a Greek club (W9 D2). The German side have kept clean sheets in their last eight matches with Greek opponents, scoring 17 goals across the five most recent contests.

Links and trivia

• Has played in Germany:

Omar Elabdellaoui (Eintracht Braunschweig 2013–14)

• Have played together:

Mathieu Valbuena & Corentin Tolisso (Lyon 2015–17)

Yassine Benzia & Benjamin Pavard (LOSC Lille 2015/16)

• Lewandowski scored in Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 defeat at Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League group stage in December 2011.

• Lewandowski was also on target as Poland drew 1-1 against Greece in the opening match of UEFA EURO 2012.

• Ivan Perišić scored Croatia's third goal in a 4-1 defeat of Greece in the 2018 FIFA World Cup play-offs.