Real Madrid v Galatasaray facts

Victory at Galatasaray has belatedly revived Real Madrid's Group A prospects, and the 13-time European champions will be looking for another three points as the teams reconvene at the Santiago Bernabéu.

• A deflected Toni Kroos strike on his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance was the only goal of the first game in Istanbul as Madrid picked up their first win in Group A at the third time of asking. That took the Spanish side into second place on four points – five adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain but two above of third-placed Club Brugge with Galatasaray fourth on a single point. The Turkish side are the only team yet to score in this season's group stage.

• While Madrid have won five of their last six matches against Turkish opposition – including two thumping wins against Gala in the group stage of their victorious 2013/14 UEFA Champions League campaign – Galatasaray are on a five-game losing streak against Spanish clubs.

Previous meetings

• Madrid have won all three matches against Galatasaray in Spain, most recently a 4-1 victory at the Bernabéu on Matchday 5 six years ago. Isco and Gareth Bale were on target for Carlo Ancelotti's home side, with Selçuk İnan playing 90 minutes for a Galatasaray side coached by Roberto Mancini.

• Mancini had replaced Fatih Terim seven days after a 6-1 Matchday 1 reverse against Madrid in Istanbul, Madrid's first victory in the city on their fourth visit and in their third away game at Galatasaray. Isco was again on target, with Karim Benzema getting two and Cristiano Ronaldo adding a hat-trick; Selçuk and Fernando Muslera featured for the home side.

• Despite those two heavy defeats, however, Gala still managed to finish second in the section on seven points – nine behind Madrid, who went on to claim their tenth European title at the end of the season with Galatasaray losing to Chelsea in the round of 16.

• The teams had also met in the 2012/13 quarter-finals, Benzema scoring in a 3-0 win for Madrid in the home first leg; the Spanish side held on to progress despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat in Istanbul, but lost to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

• The clubs' other three encounters all took place in 2000/01, starting with Galatasaray's 2-1 triumph in the UEFA Super Cup in Monaco. Although Raúl González's 79th-minute penalty cancelled out a Mário Jardel (41) spot kick, Jardel's second goal on 102 minutes secured Galatasaray a second European honour three months after their UEFA Cup triumph – a first for a Turkish team.

• A Galatasaray side coached by Mircea Lucescu made life awkward for Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals later that season. Once again the Turkish team won 3-2 in Istanbul, but Vicente del Bosque's Madrid shrugged off that loss with a 3-0 win back in the Spanish capital to reach a semi-final they would lose against Bayern München.

Form guide

Real Madrid

• Madrid were beaten 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 1 and had to come from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge in their second fixture.

• The Spanish giants have lost three of their last six UEFA Champions League matches – conceding three or more goals in each of those defeats, and 13 in that six-game sequence.

• Last season Madrid finished first in their section ahead of Roma, Viktoria Plzeň and CSKA Moskva, picking up 12 points from their six matches but losing both games against CSKA. A team then coached by Santiago Solari won 2-1 at Ajax in the round of 16 first leg, but bowed out 5-3 on aggregate after a 4-1 home defeat.

• Last season was the first since 2009/10 in which Madrid had failed to reach the semi-finals or better. This is the 13-time champions' 50th European Cup campaign, more than any other side.

• The defeats against CSKA and Ajax, and the draw against Club Brugge, made it two wins in Madrid's last seven European Bernabéu fixtures (D2 L3) – although they have been beaten in only four of their last 47 UEFA Champions League home matches (W36). They went down 4-3 to Schalke in their 2014/15 round of 16 second leg and 3-1 against Juventus in the 2017/18 quarter-final second leg, but still won both ties on aggregate.

• Madrid had never lost successive home European matches before the defeats by CSKA and Ajax. They have gone three home games without a win only once before, between February and April 2000, but have never failed to win in fourth successive matches at the Bernabéu.

• The win in Turkey ended Madrid's three-game run without a European victory, their longest sequence without a success since two draws and a defeat in October-November 2012.

• Madrid's only other experience of Turkish opponents in UEFA competition came in the 1958/59 European Champion Clubs' Cup, when they were 3-1 aggregate winners against Galatasaray's Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş in the first round (2-0 h, 1-1 a). They went on to win the trophy for the fourth successive year.

• Third in Spain in 2018/19, this is Madrid's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign – a joint record along with Barcelona. They have qualified for the knockout rounds in all of their 23 seasons, also a competition best.

Galatasaray

• Held 0-0 at Club Brugge on Matchday 1 before a 1-0 home defeat against Paris and the loss to Madrid, Galatasaray are without a win in their last ten European fixtures (D3 L7).

• Galatasaray kicked off their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group campaign with a 3-0 home success against Lokomotiv Moskva, but picked up only one more point in their next five fixtures to finish third behind Porto and Schalke. They then lost to Benfica in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (1-2 h, 0-0 a).

• The defeat of Lokomotiv is Galatasaray's only win in their last 18 European fixtures (D6 L11).

• The draw at Benfica last season ended Galatasaray's seven-match losing run in European away matches; they have failed to score in seven of their last nine away games. They have not won a European match outside Turkey since a 3-2 victory at Schalke in the second leg of the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League round of 16; their record on the road since then is D4 L14.

• The draw at Club Brugge ended Gala's five-match losing away run in the UEFA Champions League, but was a fifth successive away game without scoring.

• Galatasaray's most recent fixtures with Spanish opponents before Matchday 3 came in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage, when they lost 2-0 both home and away to Real Madrid's local rivals Atlético, Antoine Griezmann scoring all four goals for a side who would go on to lose the final on penalties to their neighbours.

• Galatasaray have lost their last three matches in Spain, all in Madrid, scoring once while conceding nine goals; a 1-1 draw at Atlético in the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League round of 32 is the only time they have avoided defeat in their last five trips. Their record away to Spanish clubs overall is W1 D4 L10.

• The 3-2 defeat of Real Madrid in the 2012/13 quarter-final second leg is Galatasaray's sole success in their last 18 matches against Spanish sides (D4 L13) stretching back to that 2001 success against the Merengues.

• Turkish champions in 2018/19 for a record 22nd time, Galatasaray qualified for a 16th appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage – one more than all other Turkish teams combined.

• Galatasaray are the only team from Turkey to have reached a European Cup semi-final, in 1989.

Links and trivia

• Galatasaray coach Terim faced Spain as Turkey head coach three times. The first two games came in qualifying for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Turkey losing 1-0 at the Bernabéu on 28 March 2009 and 2-1 at home four days later. Terim's Turkey were also beaten 3-0 by Spain in the UEFA EURO 2016 group stage.

• Have played in Spain:

Mariano Ferreira (Sevilla 2015–17)

Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla 2015–18)

Ryan Babel (Deportivo 2016)

Ryan Donk (Real Betis 2016/17 (loan))

Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia 2010–16, Almería 2011 (loan))

Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid 2011–13)

Emre Mor (Celta Vigo 2017–19)

• Mariano and Nzonzi were both part of Sevilla's victorious UEFA Europa League team in 2015/16, and both played in the 3-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in August 2016.

• Falcao scored in Atlético's UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup final victories in 2012, hitting two goals in the former and a hat-trick in the latter, and was also in the team that beat Madrid in the 2012/13 Copa del Rey final at the Bernabéu.

• Florin Andone emigrated to Spain aged 12, spending time in the youth teams at Vinaròs (2005–08), Castellón (2008–11, where he made his senior debut), and Villarreal (2011–12). He was in Villarreal's C team from 2011 onwards, and after a 2013/14 loan spell at Atlético Baleares, went on to have spells at Córdoba (2014–16) and Deportivo (2016–18).

• Have played together:

James Rodríguez & Radamel Falcao (Porto 2010/11; Monaco 2013/14)

Thibaut Courtois & Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid 2011–13; Chelsea 2015/16)

Eden Hazard & Radamel Falcao (Chelsea 2015/16)

Federico Valverde & Florin Andone (Deportivo 2017/18)

Isco & Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia, 2010/11)

• International team-mates:

Raphaël Varane, Alphonse Areola, Ferland Mendy & Steven Nzonzi (France)

James Rodríguez & Radamel Falcao (Colombia)

Federico Valverde & Fernando Muslera (Uruguay)