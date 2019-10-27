Bayern v Olympiacos facts

Bayern München extended their Group B advantage to five points with a hard-fought victory at Olympiacos, and will be looking to cement their place in the round of 16 with two matches to spare in the reverse fixture in Germany.

• The five-time European champions were made to work last time out in Piraeus before making it five wins from five against Olympiacos, Robert Lewandowski scoring twice and Corentin Tolisso once after Youssef El Arabi had given the home side the lead; a late Guilherme strike was not enough for Olympiacos to salvage a point as Bayern avoided defeat in a UEFA Champions League away game for a club-record 11th successive time.

• Bayern therefore have nine points, five more than second-placed Tottenham with Crvena zvezda on three and Olympiacos one.The German club have scored 13 goals in their three matches, the most in this season's competition.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern

Previous meetings

• Bayern have scored 17 goals in their five matches against Olympiacos; they had kept three successive clean sheets before Matchday 3.

• In the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage, Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman were all on target in a 4-0 home success in Munich. That followed a 3-0 victory in Greece in which Müller scored twice.

• Bayern's first home game against Olympiacos, in the 1980/81 European Champion Clubs' Cup first round, ended in a 3-0 win, completing a 7-2 aggregate triumph.

Form guide

Bayern

• On Matchday 1 Kingsley Coman's diving header gave Bayern a first-half lead against Crvena zvezda, further goals from Lewandowski (80) and Müller (90+1) wrapping up a 3-0 win late on.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Lewandowski on Bayern win

• Bayern scored seven goals in a UEFA Champions League match for a record fifth time on Matchday 2, Serge Gnabry becoming the 14th player to score four times in a match in the competition in a 7-2 success at Tottenham, and the first to hit four in the second half. It was the 19th time Bayern had scored five or more goals in a UEFA Champions League match, level with Barcelona as a competition record.

• This is Bayern's 23rd UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have won their section 15 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.

• Twelve months ago Bayern picked up seven points at home, and 14 overall, to finish first in Group E ahead of Ajax, Benfica and AEK Athens. They drew 0-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, but bowed out after going down 3-1 in the home return.

• Champions of Germany for a record 29th time last season – with a landmark seventh successive Bundesliga title – Bayern had reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in seven successive campaigns before losing to Liverpool.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2015 highlights: Bayern 4-0 Olympiacos

• Bayern have won only three of their last seven UEFA Champions League matches in Munich (D2 L2). In the group stage, however, they have won 15 of their last 16 home matches (D1) and are unbeaten in Munich since a 3-2 home loss against Manchester City on Matchday 6 in December 2013.

• Bayern beat AEK Athens 2-0 away and home in last season's group stage and have never lost to a Greek club (W10 D2). The German side had kept eight successive clean sheets before Matchday 3, and have scored 20 goals in their last six games against Greek opponents.

Olympiacos

• The Piraeus club looked set to start the 2019/20 group stage with a defeat when Spurs established a 2-0 lead in Greece on Matchday 1, but battled back for a 2-2 draw. It was their turn to let an advantage slip in the second round of fixtures, however, Crvena zvezda running out 3-1 winners in Belgrade after Olympiacos had led.

• Second in the 2018/19 Greek Super League behind PAOK, Pedro Martins' side were unbeaten in this season's UEFA Champions League before losing on Matchday 2, having kicked off in the second qualifying round. They beat Viktoria Plzeň (0-0 a, 4-0 h) and İstanbul Başakşehir in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-0 h) before overcoming Krasnodar in the play-offs (4-0 h, 2-1 a) and then drawing with Spurs.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Olympiacos lose away on Matchday 2

• Defeat by Bayern last time out ended a ten-match unbeaten home European run for Olympiacos (W7 D3), since a 2-0 loss against Juventus on Matchday 6 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League.

• The point from Matchday 1 equalled the Greek side's six-match total from their last UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in 2017/18, when they finished bottom of a section including Barcelona, Juventus and Sporting CP.

• In 2018/19 Olympiacos went from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round to the round of 32 thanks to a memorable Matchday 6 defeat of AC Milan in Piraeus. They were unable to get past Dynamo Kyiv in the first knockout round, however, going out 3-2 on aggregate (2-2 h, 0-1 a).

• Olympiacos have lost their last six games against Bundesliga sides, home and away, scoring only three goals while conceding 14.

• Olympiacos have lost their last three games in Germany without scoring, mst recently that 4-0 defeat at Bayern in 2015. A 3-1 win at Werder Bremen in the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League group stage is the only time they have avoided defeat in seven away matches against Bundesliga clubs – indeed, those are their only goals in those fixtures.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2015 highlights: Olympiacos 0-3 Bayern

Links and trivia

• Has played in Germany:

Omar Elabdellaoui (Eintracht Braunschweig 2013–14)

• Have played together:

Corentin Tolisso & Mathieu Valbuena (Lyon 2015–17)

Benjamin Pavard & Yassine Benzia (LOSC Lille 2015/16)

• Lewandowski scored in Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 defeat at Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League group stage in December 2011.

• Lewandowski was also on target as Poland drew 1-1 against Greece in the opening match of UEFA EURO 2012.

• Ivan Perišić scored Croatia's third goal in a 4-1 defeat of Greece in the 2018 FIFA World Cup play-offs.