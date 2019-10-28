Atalanta v Manchester City facts

Comfortably clear at the top of Group C, Manchester City will aim to make it four wins out of four – and clinch a place in the knockout stages – at Atalanta, whose debut UEFA Champions League campaign has featured three defeats to date.

• An 11-minute Raheem Sterling hat-trick – the third fastest in the competition's history – helped City to a 5-1 win at the City of Manchester Stadium on Matchday 3, Sergio Agüero having found the net twice in the first half as the English champions made it ten goals in their first three fixtures – Ruslan Malinovskyi's 28th-minute penalty, which briefly gave Atalanta the lead, was the first goal Josep Guardiola's side had conceded in the section.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta

Form guide

Atalanta

• Atalanta suffered their heaviest lossin UEFA competition on Matchday 1, going down 4-0 at Dinamo Zagreb, before matching that four-goal margin of defeat at City last time out. On Matchday 2 they let slip a 1-0 lead against Shakhtar at San Siro in Milan, conceding five minutes into added time to lose 2-1.

• Those results have made it five European matches without a win for Atalanta (D2); Duván Zapata's strike against Shakhtar ended the club's three-game sequence without a goal.

• Before Matchday 1, the Italian club were unbeaten in seven matches in continental competition; they have still lost only four of their last 17 European games (W7 D6).

Log in for free to watch the highlights See Atalanta lose late on their home debut

• This is Atalanta's 39th European match, and their seventh campaign in continental competition. They reached the European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals in 1987/88 and the UEFA Cup quarter-finals three years later.

• Third in Serie A in 2018/19, their highest ever finish, and Coppa Italia runners-up, this is Atalanta's third successive European campaign. They came through the UEFA Europa League group stage in 2017/18, losing to Borussia Dortmund in the round of 32 (2-3 a, 1-1 h), and were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Copenhagen in the play-offs of the same competition in 2018/19 after the tie had finished goalless; Atalanta had earlier eliminated Sarajevo (10-2 aggregate) and Hapoel Haifa (6-1).

• In that 2017/18 campaign, Atalanta played their only previous fixtures against an English club, beating Everton 3-0 at home and 5-1 away. Andrea Masiello and Alejandro Gómez scored in the home game in Reggio Emilia and Robin Gosens was on target in the success on Merseyside.

• Before losing to Shakhtar on Matchday 2, Atalanta were unbeaten in 12 European home matches (W6 D6), since a 2-1 defeat against Belgian side Mechelen in the 1987/88 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final second leg (2-4 aggregate). Those are their only defeats in their 18 home European matches (W10 D6).

• Atalanta are the only team to be making their group stage debut in 2019/20 – they are the tenth Italian club to feature and the 141st overall.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Sterling: Mum has all of my hat-trick balls

Manchester City

• This season, City have also won 3-0 at Shakhtar and 2-0 at home to Dinamo, Matchday 3 taking their tally of goals scored to 24 in their last seven UEFA Champions League matches. Since losing at home to Lyon on Matchday 1 last season (1-2) their record is W10 D1 L1 with 39 goals scored and 11 conceded.

• In 2018/19, City recovered from that defeat at home to Lyon to finish first in Group F ahead of the French club, Shakhtar and Hoffenheim, picking up 13 points. They brushed aside Schalke 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16, but for the second year running lost to English opposition in the quarter-finals, Tottenham eliminating them on away goals after a dramatic 4-4 aggregate draw (0-1 a, 4-3 h).

• Guardiola's side have won 11 of their last 18 European matches, home and away – losing six. Away from home it is five wins in eight matches (D1 L2), both defeats coming in England.

• This is the Citizens' ninth UEFA Champions League campaign; they have been involved in the group stage every season since 2011/12 and have reached the round of 16 or better in the last six campaigns.

• This is the fifth time City have been drawn in the same UEFA Champions League group as an Italian club; most recently, in 2017/18, they beat Napoli home (2-1) and away (4-2). That result in Naples was their second victory in three trips to Italy, where they had failed to win on their first four visits (D2 L2).

• Matchday 3 made it four City successes in their last 11 meetings with Italian clubs, home and away (D4 L3).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch City win 3-0 away on Matchday 1

• City's best UEFA Champions League performance was reaching the 2015/16 semi-finals.

• Champions of England for the second season running and sixth overall – four of those titles having come in the last eight years – City also lifted the FA Cup and League Cup in 2018/19, becoming the first English club to win all three domestic trophies in one season.

Links and trivia

• Guardiola played in Italy for Atalanta's arch rivals Brescia (2001/02, 2003) and Roma (2002/03).

• Have played in England:

Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough 2016–17)

Pierluigi Gollini (Manchester United 2012–14, Aston Villa 2016/17)

• De Roon scored an added-time equaliser in Middlesbrough's 1-1 Premier League draw at City on 5 November 2016.

Log in for free to watch the highlights WAtch City win at Napoli in 2017

• Mario Pašalić is on loan at Atalanta from Chelsea. He joined the London club in July 2014 but has never featured for the first team.

• Has played in Italy:

João Cancelo (Internazionale 2017/18 (loan), Juventus 2018/19)

• International team-mates:

Timothy Castagne & Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Alejandro Gómez & Nicolás Otamendi, Sergio Agüero (Argentina)

Ruslan Malinovskyi & Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine)

• Atalanta had a pre-season tour to England this summer, playing friendlies against Premier League clubs Norwich (4-1) and Leicester (1-2).