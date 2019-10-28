Lokomotiv Moskva v Juventus facts

A late comeback win on Matchday 3 took Juventus into a favourable position in Group D, and the Italian champions will be out to consolidate their advantage over Lokomotiv Moskva when the teams meet again in Russia.

• A first-half Aleksei Miranchuk goal in Turin had Loko dreaming of a famous UEFA Champions League win, only for Juve's Paulo Dybala to score twice in quick succession in the closing stages. That took the Bianconeri on to seven points, level with Atlético Madrid and four ahead of third-placed Lokomotiv; another Juventus victory in Moscow will secure a place in the round of 16.

Previous meetings

• Before Matchday 3 Juventus had won the two previous fixtures between the sides without conceding, coming out 4-0 aggregate victors in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup first round. Roberto Baggio scored either side of a Fabrizio Ravanelli goal in the first leg in Turin, before Giancarlo Marocchi got the only goal of the Moscow second leg.

Form guide

Lokomotiv

• A 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 1 was Lokomotiv's first away victory in the UEFA Champions League since a 2-1 win at Galatasaray in the 2002/03 first group stage. Their record between those two victories, qualifying included, was D4 L9. The Moscow club were then beaten 2-0 at home by Atlético Madrid in their second fixture.

• Second in the Russian Premier League last season, when they won the Russian Cup for the third time in five years, Lokomotiv are in the group stage for the fifth time overall and the second in successive seasons. Their 2018/19 appearance was their first since 2003/04.

• Last season Loko finished bottom of a section involving Porto, Schalke and Galatasaray, losing five games and picking up their only points with a 2-0 home defeat of the Turkish club on Matchday 5.

• The win against Galatasaray ended Loko's run of six consecutive European defeats – they had won the previous four. That run was the worst losing sequence in Lokomotiv's European history, eclipsing their five successive losses in 2003.

• Loko lost at home to Schalke (0-1) and Porto (1-3) before beating Galatasaray in last season's group stage. However, they have still won four of their last seven home matches in the UEFA Champions League proper.

• Lokomotiv have won only five of their last 14 European fixtures in Moscow, losing seven.

• Lokomotiv's last visit from an Italian club brought a 3-0 defeat of Internazionale in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League group stage, their sole success against a Serie A side; their record in Moscow otherwise is D1 L3, and overall D4 L7.

Juventus

• Having let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Atlético Madrid on Matchday 1, Juventus made no such mistake in their second fixture, overcoming Leverkusen 3-0 in Turin. Despite that result and the defeat of Lokomotiv last time out, they have won only three of their last eight UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L3).

• In 2018/19, under Massimiliano Allegri, Juve finished first in Group H ahead of Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys, picking up 12 points. After turning round their tie against Atlético in the round of 16 (0-2 a, 3-0 h), they drew 1-1 at Ajax in the first leg of their quarter-final only to bow out following a 2-1 home defeat.

• Juve are without a win in their last four European away matches, losing at Young Boys (1-2) on Matchday 6 last season before the defeat by Atlético and draws at Ajax and, this season, Atlético. The defeat in Switzerland ended Juve's five-match winning run in UEFA Champions League away matches.

• Juve are unbeaten against Russian clubs, drawing 0-0 at Zenit in their most recent away game, in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League group stage; they won their first two games in the country and have yet to concede a goal there.

• Champions of Italy for a record eighth season in a row in 2018/19, this is Juve's 20th UEFA Champions League campaign; they have reached the last 16 or better in 16 of the previous 19.

• Winners in 1985 and 1996, Juventus have played in nine European Cup finals – losing a record seven, including all of their last five.

Links and trivia

• Benedikt Höwedes spent 2017/18 on loan at Juventus from Schalke, scoring once in three Serie A appearances.

• Have also played in Italy:

João Mário (Internazionale 2016–18, 2018/19)

Luka Djordjević (Sampdoria 2014/15)

• Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals for Portugal in six games against Russia, most recently in a 1-0 win in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stage, Fedor Smolov playing for the hosts.

• Gianluigi Buffon made his Italy debut in a 1-1 draw in Russia in the play-offs for the 1998 FIFA World Cup on 29 October 1997.

• Aaron Ramsey scored and provided an assist in Wales's 3-0 defeat of Smolov's Russia in the UEFA EURO 2016 group stage.

• International team-mates:

João Mário, Éder & Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Maciej Rybus, Grzegorz Krychowiak & Wojciech Szczęsny (Poland)

• Ronaldo, Éder and João Mário were all in Portugal's victorious UEFA EURO 2016 squad, Éder scoring the extra-time winner in the final against France after Ronaldo's early injury-enforced departure. Blaise Matuidi was in the France team.

• Have played together

Benedikt Höwedes & Sami Khedira (Germany)

Grzegorz Krychowiak & Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain 2016/17)

• Rodrigo Bentancur helped Uruguay to a 3-0 defeat of Russia in the 2018 World Cup group stage. Aleksei Miranchuk and substitute Smolov played for the hosts.

• Gonzalo Higuaín scored a hat-trick in Napoli's 3-1 defeat of Lokomotiv's city rivals Dinamo Moskva in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 16.