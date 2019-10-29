Lyon v Benfica facts

A late Pizzi goal gave Benfica the points against Lyon on Matchday 3, meaning the Portuguese club travel to France from the return reverse fixture with renewed hope of progressing from Group G.

• Rudi Garcia's first European match as Lyon coach looked set to finish all square after Memphis Depay – with his third goal in as many games – cancelled out a fourth-minute Rafa Silva strike, but with four minutes left in Lisbon a misdirected throw from OL goalkeeper Anthony Lopes gave Pizzi the chance to give Benfica their first win in this season's UEFA Champions League.

• Benfica therefore have three points in the standings, one less than both Lyon and Zenit, with Leipzig leading the way on six points.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Benfica 2-1 Lyon

Previous meetings

• Both sides won their home game when the teams met in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League group stage. Lyon were 2-0 victors at the Stade de Gerland on Matchday 3 thanks to goals from Jimmy Briand and Lisandro López.

• Benfica turned the tables with a 4-3 success in Lisbon, Fábio Coentrão scoring what proved to be the winner, his second goal of the game, in the 67th minute before Lyon scored three times in the final 16 minutes.

• Lyon finished second in the section behind Schalke and went on to lose to Real Madrid in the round of 16. Having finished third, Benfica went into the UEFA Europa League round of 32, going on to the semi-finals before losing to fellow Portuguese side Braga.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Matchday 1: Lyon 1-1 Zenit

Form guide

Lyon

• A Depay penalty earned Lyon a share of the points against Zenit on Matchday 1, before Depay and Martin Terrier, with his first European goal, secured a 2-0 win at Leipzig. Defeat at Benfica was only Lyon's third loss in their last 15 European matches (W5 D7).

• Third in Ligue 1 last season, this is Lyon's 16th UEFA Champions League group campaign – four more than any other French club – and fourth in five seasons.

• Les Gones won their first game in last season's UEFA Champions League, 2-1 at Manchester City, before drawing the next five and qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday six. A 5-1 second-leg loss at Barcelona in the round of 16 ended their interest in last season's competition.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Lyon win in Leipzig

• All three of Lyon's home group games last season finished 2-2, against Shakhtar, Hoffenheim and Manchester City. Matchday 1 made it five successive home European draws.

• A 3-2 defeat by CSKA Moskva in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 16 is Lyon's only home reverse in 15 European contests (W7 D7), since a 1-0 UEFA Champions League group loss to Juventus in October 2016.

• OL's last home game against a Portuguese club came in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League group stage, a 1-1 draw against Vitória SC. They have won only two of their last seven matches against Portuguese sides, home and away (D2 L3).

• Lyon were UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in 2010.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Matchday 2: Zenit 3-1 Benfica

Benfica

• Despite beating Lyon last time out, defeats at home by Leipzig on Matchday 1 (1-2) and at Zenit on Matchday 2 (1-3) mean Benfica have won only three of their last 16 matches in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final (D1 L12).

• In 2018/19 Benfica finished third behind Bayern München and Ajax in Group E, moving into the UEFA Europa League having picked up seven points. They went on to beat Galatasaray (2-1 aggregate) and Dinamo Zagreb (3-1 aggregate) only to succumb to Eintracht Frankfurt on away goals in the quarter-finals (4-2 h, 0-2 a).

• Benfica have been defeated in 14 of their last 26 European fixtures.

• Despite victories at PAOK, AEK and Galatasaray last season, Benfica have won only three of their last 14 fixtures outside Portugal (D2 L9).

• However, Benfica have now won eight of their last 12 fixtures with French clubs (D2 L2), home and away; they have lost only two of their last six games in France (D2 L2). Their last away game against a Ligue 1 club brought a goalless draw at Monaco in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Champions of Portugal for a record 37th time last season, Benfica are in the group stage for the 15th time, although only five of those previous 14 campaigns have extended into the last 16; they also reached the quarter-finals direct in 1994/95.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Benfica lose at home to Leipzig

• The Lisbon giants have reached seven European Cup finals, winning the trophy in 1961 and 1962.

Links and trivia

• Has played in Portugal:

Fernando Marçal (Torreense 2010–12, Nacional 2012–15)

• Marçal was a Benfica player between 2015 and 2017 but never played for the first team, spending time on loan at Turkish club Gaziantepspor and Guingamp in France before signing for Lyon. He played against Benfica eight times while in Portugal, all for Nacional (D1 L7), and was sent off in a 2-2 home draw against the Eagles in February 2013.

• Have played in France:

Adel Taarabt (Lens 2004–06)

Carlos Vinícius (Monaco 2019 (loan))

• Have played together:

Moussa Dembélé & Adel Taarabt (Fulham 2013)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Portugal's UEFA EURO 2016 glory

• International team-mates:

Anthony Lopes & André Almeida (Portugal U21)

Anthony Lopes & André Almeida, Rúben Dias, Pizzi, Rafa Silva, Gedson Fernandes (Portugal)

• Rafa Silva and Anthony Lopes were part of the victorious Portugal squad at UEFA EURO 2016 in France.

• Rafa Silva was a late substitute in Portugal's 1-0 win against the Netherlands, for whom Depay played 90 minutes, in the UEFA Nations League final on 9 June.

• Andrija Živković and Youssouf Koné traded goals in Serbia's 2-1 defeat of Mali in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-finals, with Mali's Koné sent off in extra time.