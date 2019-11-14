Zenit v Lyon facts

Zenit have lost ground in Group G and cannot afford a third successive defeat as Lyon come to Russia on Matchday 5.

• The teams drew 1-1 at OL Stadium on Matchday 1, Memphis Depay's 51st-minute penalty for the home side cancelling out Sardar Azmoun's opener for Zenit four minutes before the break. Both Lyon and Zenit won their next game, but Zenit have not since added to that total; Lyon have seven points and are second behind Leipzig (nine) with Benfica on three.

• Lyon will be through if they win in Russia; Zenit will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose.

Previous meetings

• Zenit won both games against Lyon when the teams were drawn together in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage. Artem Dzyuba gave Zenit an early lead in St Petersburg and, though Alexandre Lacazette equalised soon after half-time, further goals from Hulk and Danny gave the Russian side the points.

• Dzyuba got both goals as Zenit won 2-0 at the Stade de Gerland, Lyon's former home, on Matchday 4. Zenit went on to finish top of the group on 15 points, nine above third-placed Lyon.

Form guide

Zenit

• Zenit were 3-1 winners at home to Benfica on Matchday 2 but were then beaten at Leipzig (1-2) and at home by the German club (0-2). They have won only two of their last nine European matches (D1 L6).

• Zenit have won seven of their last nine home European matches, and 12 of their last 15 (D1 L2). Their record in St Petersburg in the UEFA Champions League group stage is W8 D8 L4.

• Zenit claimed their sixth USSR/Russian league title in 2018/19, and the first since 2015; their last five triumphs have all come from 2007 onwards.

• This is the St Petersburg outfit's seventh UEFA Champions League group campaign, and a first since 2015/16, when they reached the round of 16 for the third time.

• In 2018/19, Zenit's 12th successive European campaign, they began in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, staging an astonishing second-leg comeback against Dinamo Minsk in St Petersburg to win 8-1 after extra time following a shock 4-0 first-leg defeat in Belarus. They went on to beat Molde in the play-offs and finish first in a group including Slavia Praha, Bordeaux and Copenhagen, beating Fenerbahçe in the round of 32 before losing home (1-3) and away (1-2) against Villarreal in the round of 16.

• Zenit have never lost at home to French visitors (W4 D2), most recently beating Bordeaux 2-1 in last season's UEFA Europa League group stage. Home and away, they are unbeaten in five matches (W3 D2), since a 2-0 loss at Monaco on Matchday 6 of the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League.

Lyon

• After winning 2-0 at Leipzig on Matchday 2, Lyon went down 2-1 to Benfica in Lisbon in their third game, but were 3-1 victors against the Portuguese club in France on 5 November.

• Lyon have lost only three of their last 16 European matches (W6 D7).

• Third in Ligue 1 last season, this is Lyon's 16th UEFA Champions League group campaign – four more than any other French club – and fourth in five seasons.

• Les Gones won their first game in last season's UEFA Champions League, 2-1 at Manchester City, before drawing the next five and qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 6. A 5-1 second-leg loss at Barcelona in the round of 16 ended their interest in last season's competition.

• The French club have lost only three of their last 11 European away fixtures (W5 D3). They picked up five points away from home in the 2018/19 group stage.

• Lyon's last visit to Russia ended in a 1-0 success at CSKA Moskva in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg, their first success there at the fourth attempt (D2 L1), although they went on to lose that tie on away goals after a 3-2 home defeat. Home and away, they have won only once in their last six games against Russian clubs (D2 L3) having been victorious in two of the first three (D1).

• Lyon were UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in 2010.

Links and trivia

• Emanuel Mammana joined Lyon in July 2016, scoring once in 17 league appearances that season before switching to Zenit.

• Zenit boss Sergei Semak played for Paris Saint-Germain from 2005–06, coming on as an 88th-minute substitute in a 1-0 win at Lyon in April 2005.

• Have played together:

Branislav Ivanović & Bertrand Traoré (Chelsea 2015/16)

• Has played in France:

Malcom (Bordeaux 2016–18)

• Malcom, who was an unused substitute in both legs of Barcelona's last-16 win against Lyon last season, scored twice in Bordeaux's 3-3 draw at Lyon in August 2017.