LOSC v Ajax facts
Thursday 14 November 2019
Article summary
LOSC Lille can no longer finish in Group H's top two and need three points against Ajax to avoid coming fourth.
Article top media content
Article body
LOSC Lille can no longer finish in the top two in Group H and need a win against Ajax – who are locked in a three-way tussle at the top of the table – to have any hope of claiming third place and a spot in the UEFA Europa League.
• The Dutch champions were 3-0 winners at home to the French club on Matchday 1 in the clubs' first UEFA encounter thanks to goals from Quincy Promes (18), Edson Álvarez (50) and Nicolás Tagliafico (62).
• Ajax now have seven points, the same number as Chelsea and Valencia, and cannot be eliminated or go through on Matchday 5.
• LOSC have only one point and will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not win against Ajax.
Form guide
LOSC Lille
• After losing in Amsterdam, LOSC were beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea before a 1-1 draw against Valencia that extended their run without a home victory in the UEFA Champions League proper to ten matches. They were beaten 4-1 in Spain on Matchday 4.
• Second in Ligue 1 last term, this is LOSC's sixth appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage and their first since 2012/13. Only one of those previous five campaigns has extended into the knockout rounds, in 2006/07; seven years ago they finished bottom of a section including Bayern München, Valencia and BATE Borisov.
• Les Dogues lost all three home games in 2012/13; their last home victory in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final, was a 3-1 defeat of AEK Athens on Matchday 3 in 2006/07. Their subsequent record is D4 L6.
• LOSC have not won a home European match since a 2-0 defeat of Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League play-offs in August 2012; their record since is D5 L6.
• LOSC's most recent foray into continental competition came in 2016/17 and lasted only one tie, Gabala of Azerbaijan running out 2-1 aggregate winners in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (1-1 h, 0-1 a).
• The French club have never beaten a Dutch side in three previous attempts; their only contests before this season came in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League round of 32, when they drew 2-2 at home to PSV Eindhoven before a 3-1 away defeat.
Ajax
• Having kicked off Group H with that 3-0 win against LOSC, Ajax won by the same scoreline at Valencia on Matchday 2. They were then beaten 1-0 at home by Chelsea before a remarkable 4-4 draw in London last time out, in which Ajax let slip a 4-1 lead and had two players, Daley Blind and Joël Veltman, sent off.
• Ajax went all the way from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round to the semi-finals in 2018/19, losing on away goals to Tottenham in the last four after conceding six minutes into added time to go down 3-2 at home and bow out after a 3-3 aggregate draw.
• Erik ten Hag's team lost only two of their 18 European matches in 2018/19 (W10 D6), when they became the first side in European Cup history to reach the semi-finals having come through three qualifying rounds and the first Dutch club to get to the UEFA Champions League last four since PSV Eindhoven in 2004/05.
• Champions of the Netherlands for the 34th time in 2018/19 – their first league title since 2014 – Ajax also lifted the Dutch Cup to claim their eighth domestic double, and a first since 2002.
• They kicked off this season's UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round, seeing off Greek side PAOK 5-4 on aggregate after a 2-2 away draw and a 3-2 home win secured by an 85th-minute Dušan Tadić penalty.
• A goalless draw at APOEL in the first leg of the play-offs ended Ajax's run of scoring in 14 successive European matches, but a 2-0 home win booked their group return. This season's results have stretched their unbeaten away run in Europe to 13 matches (W6 D7).
• Ajax last faced French opposition in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, drawing 1-1 at Nice and 2-2 at home to bow out on away goals. They have not won away to a Ligue 1 club in seven matches (D2 L5), since a 2-0 success at Lyon in the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League first group stage.
Links and trivia
• David Neres and Gabriel were team-mates in Brazil's Under-20 side in 2017.
• Dušan Tadić and José Fonte were Southampton team-mates between July 2014 and January 2017.