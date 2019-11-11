Real Madrid v Paris facts

Successive victories have revived Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League challenge and they will now be looking to turn the tables on already-qualified Paris Saint-Germain, who subjected them to a heavy loss on Matchday 1 and will clinch first place in Group A if they avoid defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu.

• Former Madrid player Ángel Di María led the Paris charge in the reverse fixture, scoring twice in the first half before Thomas Meunier crowned a dominant display with an added-time third. That was the first of Paris's four wins in the section, in which they are still to concede a goal, with a 1-0 home victory against Club Brugge last time out securing qualification; they have 12 points, five more than second-placed Madrid, meaning a draw will be enough to take them into the round of 16 as group winners.

• Madrid took only one point from their first two Group A games, but two contrasting victories against Galatasaray on Matchdays 3 and 4 have given them a five-point advantage over third-placed Club Brugge. Zinédine Zidane's side will be through if they beat Paris, or if Club Brugge fail to win at Galatasaray in the other Matchday 5 fixture.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid

Previous meetings

• Four of the teams' previous nine matches have ended in a Real Madrid win – including three in a row before Matchday 1 – while Paris have three victories. Paris have now, however, outscored their opponents, hitting 12 goals to Madrid's 11.

• Before this season, the teams last crossed paths in the round of 16 of Madrid's victorious 2017/18 UEFA Champions League campaign, the Spanish giants winning 3-1 in Spain with Marcelo on the scoresheet and 2-1 in Paris, Edinson Cavani scoring for the home side and Casemiro finding the net for Madrid.

• Madrid's 2015/16 UEFA Champions League triumph had also featured a win against Paris, a 1-0 group stage victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in which Nacho got the only goal. The game at the Parc des Princes had finished goalless.

• Paris have lost three of their four away games against Madrid, the exception their UEFA Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final first leg in March 1994 when George Weah scored the only goal at the Bernabéu. That was their last win against the Spanish side before this season; the Matchday 1 success was their first in six matches against Madrid (D2 L3).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Matchday 4: Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

Form guide

Real Madrid

• Having been beaten in Paris, Madrid had to come from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge in their second fixture. They then won 1-0 away to Galatasaray and 6-0 at home against the Turkish club, their biggest home win in the UEFA Champions League since December 2015.

• The Spanish giants have nevertheless lost three of their last seven UEFA Champions League matches – conceding three or more goals in each of those defeats, and 13 in that seven-game sequence.

• Last season Madrid finished first in their section ahead of Roma, Viktoria Plzeň and CSKA Moskva, picking up 12 points from their six matches. A team then coached by Santiago Solari won 2-1 at Ajax in the round of 16 first leg, but bowed out 5-3 on aggregate after a 4-1 home defeat.

• Last season was the first since 2009/10 in which Madrid had failed to reach the semi-finals or better. This is the 13-time champions' 50th European Cup campaign, more than any other side.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Rodrygo on his Real Madrid treble

• The Matchday 4 dismantling of Galatasaray was only Madrid's third win in their last eight European Bernabéu fixtures (D2 L3) – although they have been beaten in only four of their last 48 UEFA Champions League home matches (W37).

• Defeat in Paris on Matchday 1 ended Madrid's 11-match unbeaten run against French opposition (W8 D3), going back to a 1-0 loss at Lyon in the 2009/10 round of 16 first leg (1-2 aggregate).

• The Merengues had conceded only two goals in seven games against French sides before shipping three at Paris in September; they scored 15 goals themselves in that seven-game period (W6 D1).

• That 1994 defeat by Paris is the Merengues' only reverse in their 15 matches at home to Ligue 1 visitors (W11 D3). They have won their last five home matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding one.

• Third in Spain in 2018/19, this is Madrid's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign – a joint record along with Barcelona. They have qualified for the knockout rounds in all of their 23 seasons, also a competition best.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Paris 1-0 Club Brugge

Paris

• After beating Madrid, Mauro Icardi's first goal for Paris earned a 1-0 success at Galatasaray in the French club's 100th UEFA Champions League game. They then beat Club Brugge away (5-0) and home (1-0), the third time Paris have won all of their first four games in a UEFA Champions League group after 1994/95 – when they won all six – and 2017/18.

• Paris and Bayern München (Group B) are the only sides with maximum points after four matches; the French side are the only club yet to concede a goal. No team has ever kept six clean sheets in a UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Ligue 1 champions for the sixth time in seven years in 2018/19, and eighth time overall, this is the French side's eighth successive UEFA Champions League campaign.

• Semi-finalists in 1995, Paris have been knocked out in the round of 16 in the last three seasons – having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in the four previous campaigns.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Tuchel delight at Paris clean sheet record

• In 2018/19, Paris finished first in a section including eventual champions Liverpool, Napoli and Crvena zvezda, and looked set to reach the quarter-finals after a 2-0 first-leg victory at Manchester United in the round of 16, only to bow out on away goals following a 3-1 home defeat.

• Paris picked up four points on their travels in Group C last season, losing at Liverpool (2-3) and drawing at Napoli (1-1) before a 4-1 victory at Crvena zvezda on Matchday 6. They also won 2-0 at Manchester United in the round of 16 first leg, the wins at Galatasaray and Club Brugge making it six victories in their last 10 away UEFA Champions League fixtures (D1 L3) and four in a row.

• Paris have won only eight of their last ten UEFA Champions League matches (L2) and have now scored in 28 consecutive games in the competition.

• Paris have won only two of their last ten matches against Spanish clubs, home and away (D1 L7).

• Their last game in Spain was that 3-1 loss at Madrid in February 2018; that made it five successive defeats away to Liga clubs, with three goals scored and 15 conceded.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge

Links and trivia

• Madrid coach Zidane faced Paris four times as a player for Bordeaux and Juventus (W2 D1 L1).

• Thomas Tuchel was Borussia Dortmund coach for their 2-2 draws home and away against Madrid in the 2016/17 group stage.

• Keylor Navas was in goal for Real Madrid's three successive UEFA Champions League victories between 2016 and 2018; he made 162 appearances for the Merengues between 2014 and joining Paris this summer, winning the Liga title in 2016/17, two UEFA Super Cups (2014, 2017) and four FIFA Club World Cups (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

• Alphonse Areola made 75 Ligue 1 appearances for Paris between 2013 and 2019, before joining Madrid on loan this summer. He played in both legs of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, and won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and two French League Cups. He spent 2015/16 on loan at Villarreal, making 32 Liga appearances including a 1-0 home win against Madrid on 13 December 2015.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Club Brugge 0-5 Paris

• Di María made 124 Liga appearances for Madrid between 2010 and 2015, scoring 22 goals, and was named man of the match as the Merengues lifted their tenth European title in 2014 with a 4-1 victory over neighbours Atlético Madrid.

• Pablo Sarabia was a Real Madrid youth and B team player between 2004 and 2011, making his only first-team appearance as a second-half substitute in a 4-0 UEFA Champions League group win against Auxerre in December 2010.

• Ferland Mendy was a youth player at Paris between 2004 and 2012.

• James Rodríguez scored Porto's winner in a 1-0 defeat of Paris in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Julian Draxler's Wolfsburg beat Madrid 2-0 in the first leg of the 2015/16 quarter finals; he was also in the side that succumbed to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a 3-0 second-leg turnaround in Spain.

• Raphaël Varane's fifth game in the Lens first team was a Coupe de France tie at Paris in January 2011; his side lost 5-1. Varane did help Lens to a 0-0 Ligue 1 draw at the Parc des Princes the following month.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid

• Karim Benzema faced Paris seven times during his time in France with Lyon (W4 D2 L1). He was part of the Lyon team that beat Paris 1-0 in the Coupe de France final in May 2008.

• Marcelo scored Madrid's goal in a 3-1 defeat by Paris in an Ohio friendly in 2016.

• International team-mates:

Éder Militão, Casemiro, Marcelo & Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Neymar (Brazil)

Ferland Mendy, Alphonse Areola, Raphaël Varane & Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappé (France)

Toni Kroos & Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer (Germany)

Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Marco Asensio, Isco, Lucas Vázquez & Sergio Rico, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera (Spain)

Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard & Thomas Meunier (Belgium)

Federico Valverde & Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

• Have also played in France:

Karim Benzema (Lyon 2005–09)

Raphaël Varane (Lens 2010/11)

Ferland Mendy (Le Havre 2015–17, Lyon 2017–19)

James Rodríguez (Monaco 2013/14)

Mariano Díaz (Lyon 2017/18)

Eden Hazard (LOSC Lille 2005–12)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Galatasaray 0-1 Paris

• Have also played in Spain:

Neymar (Barcelona 2013–17)

Juan Bernat (Valencia 2011–14)

Pablo Sarabia (Getafe 2011–16, Sevilla 2016–19)

Ander Herrera (Real Zaragoza 2008–11, Athletic Club 2011–14)

• Icardi played in Spain for Sarratea, Vecindario and Barcelona at youth level.

• Have played together:

James Rodríguez & Juan Bernat (Bayern München 2017/18)