Tottenham v Olympiacos facts

Last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a return to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds as they welcome Olympiacos to north London in the penultimate round of Group B fixtures.

• The Greek club produced a memorable fightback at home to Spurs on Matchday 1, Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena (penalty) salvaging a draw after the visitors had taken a two-goal lead through Harry Kane – also from the spot – and Lucas Moura. That has proved a rare highlight for Olympiacos this season, however, with defeats in their last three fixtures.

• Spurs have recovered from picking up only one point from their first two matches to take a firm grip on second place in the section thanks to home and away wins against Crvena zvezda, giving them a four-point cushion over the Serbian champions. Mauricio Pochettino's side will therefore guarantee progress with a win, or if they draw and Crvena zvezda fail to win at home to already-qualified section leaders Bayern München.

• Olympiacos will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Spurs and will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not win and Crvena zvezda beat Bayern.

Previous meetings

• The clubs' only fixtures before this season came 47 years ago, in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup second round. Holders Spurs effectively sealed progress with a 4-0 win at White Hart Lane, Jimmy Pearce scoring twice with Martin Chivers and Ralph Coates also on target; a Roman Arguroidis goal gave Olympiacos some pride via a 1-0 second-leg victory.

Form guide

Tottenham

• After drawing at Olympiacos, Spurs were beaten 7-2 in London by Bayern – the first time in the club's 137-year history that they had conceded seven goals at home in any competition. They recovered in style, however, with a 5-0 home win against Crvena zvezda that represented their biggest win in the UEFA Champions League and a 4-0 victory in Belgrade last time out that was also Spurs' record away success in the competition.

• In last season's UEFA Champions League, Pochettino's side recovered from taking one point from their first three games to finish second in Group B behind Barcelona, ahead of Internazionale and PSV Eindhoven, via a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou on Matchday 6. Borussia Dortmund were then brushed aside in the round of 16 (3-0 h, 1-0 a) before dramatic away-goal victories against both Manchester City (1-0 h, 3-4 a) and Ajax (0-1 h, 3-2 a) took Spurs into a first European Cup final. Premier League rivals Liverpool proved too strong at the Estadio Metropolitano, however, running out 2-0 winners.

• Spurs had won only one of six games in the UEFA Champions League (D1 L4) before the pair of victories against Crvena zvezda.

• In last season's group stage, Pochettino's side lost 4-2 to Barcelona in their first home game, but beat PSV (2-1) and Internazionale (1-0) in the next two. All those games took place at Wembley Stadium – as did the round of 16 home win against Dortmund.

• The London club have won nine of their last 13 UEFA Champions League home matches losing the other four. They have drawn only once at home in the competition – 0-0 against AC Milan in the 2010/11 round of 16 (1-0 aggregate). Spurs' record in their new stadium is W2 L2.

• Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five matches against Greek clubs (W3 D2), since a 2-1 loss against PAOK in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League group stage that is their only home defeat; they have won the other three home games, all at White Hart Lane, most recently a 5-1 success against Asteras Tripolis in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League group stage in which Kane scored his first Spurs hat-trick, Erik Lamela getting the other two goals.

Olympiacos

• The Piraeus club have lost their last three Group B games; on Matchday 2 Crvena zvezda ran out 3-1 winners in Belgrade after Olympiacos had led, before Bayern got the better of them 3-2 in Greece and 2-0 at home.

• Second in the 2018/19 Greek Super League behind PAOK, Pedro Martins' side were unbeaten in this season's UEFA Champions League before losing on Matchday 2, having kicked off in the second qualifying round. They beat Viktoria Plzeň (0-0 a, 4-0 h) and İstanbul Başakşehir in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-0 h) before overcoming Krasnodar in the play-offs (4-0 h, 2-1 a) and then drawing with Spurs.

• The point from Matchday 1 equalled the Greek side's six-match total from their last UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in 2017/18, when they finished bottom of a section including Barcelona, Juventus and Sporting CP.

• In 2018/19 Olympiacos went from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round to the round of 32 thanks to a memorable Matchday 6 defeat of AC Milan in Piraeus. They were unable to get past Dynamo Kyiv in the first knockout round, however, going out 3-2 on aggregate (2-2 h, 0-1 a).

• Olympiacos have lost their last six away games in the UEFA Champions League group stage, since a 1-0 success at Dinamo Zagreb in October 2015; that is only their second win in their last 12 such fixtures (L10), the other a 3-2 victory at Spurs' great rivals Arsenal in the same season.

• Olympiacos last visited England in last season's UEFA Europa League play-offs, drawing 1-1 at Burnley thanks to a Daniel Podence goal to complete a 4-2 aggregate success. Having lost on each of their first 12 visits to England, conceding 37 goals and scoring only three, that made it two games unbeaten following the 2015 success at Arsenal.

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Omar Elabdellaoui (Hull 2017 (loan))

Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest 2017/18 (loan))

• Have played together:

Hugo Lloris & Mathieu Valbuena (France 2010–15)

Moussa Sissoko & Mathieu Valbuena (France 2012–15)

Erik Lamela & Vasilis Torosidis (Roma 2012/13)

Eric Dier & Rúben Semedo, Daniel Podence (Sporting CP 2013/14)

Giovani Lo Celso & Maximiliano Lovera (Rosario 2016)