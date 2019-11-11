Crvena zvezda v Bayern facts

Bayern München will be looking to continue their impressive UEFA Champions League form by wrapping up first place in Group B away to Crvena zvezda, who are still harbouring slim qualification hopes of their own.

• While Bayern have breezed through the section with maximum points, securing their place in the round of 16 on Matchday 4, Crvena zvezda's prospects suffered a serious setback with two heavy defeats against Tottenham. That has left the Serbian champions third on three points, four behind Spurs, meaning they will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Bayern or if Spurs beat Olympiacos in the other Matchday 5 fixture. Crvena zvezda will be confirmed in third place if they win and Olympiacos do not beat Spurs.

• Bayern, meanwhile, are five points clear in the section, which they kicked off with a 3-0 home win against Crvena zvezda, Kingsley Coman opening the scoring before late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller clinched the points. They will make sure of top spot if they win in Belgrade, or if Spurs fail to beat Olympiacos.

Previous meetings

• This is the teams' seventh meeting; their last before this season, their last had come in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup group stage when Bayern won in Belgrade, the Munich club twice coming from behind before a Toni Kroos winner four minutes into added time.

• Their most famous fixtures came in the semi-finals of Crvena zvezda's 1990/91 European Cup triumph, the club from what was then Yugoslavia coming from behind to win 2-1 in the Munich first leg thanks to goals from Darko Pančev and Dejan Savićević and holding on in a pulsating second leg in Belgrade to snatch a 2-2 draw – and 4-3 aggregate victory – thanks to a 90th-minute own goal from Bayern's Klaus Augenthaler.

• The 1979/80 UEFA Cup third round tie between the teams had been equally closely fought, Bayern winning 2-0 in the Munich first leg and going through 4-3 overall after rallying from 3-0 down in Belgrade, two Dieter Hoeness goals in four second-half minutes proving crucial.

Form guide

Crvena zvezda

• After conceding twice late on at Bayern, Crvena zvezda were facing another defeat when Olympiacos led 1-0 at half-time in Belgrade on Matchday 2, but second-half strikes from Miloš Vulić, Nemanja Milunović and Richmond Boakye secured a 3-1 win. However, a reality check followed as Tottenham inflicted a 5-0 away defeat on the Serbian side on Matchday 3 to equal Crvena zvezda's biggest loss in Europe; a 4-0 reverse in the return fixture two weeks later represented their heaviest home defeat in UEFA competition.

• In 2018/19 the Belgrade club reached the group stage from the first qualifying round and went on to finish fourth in their group, although they did claim a first UEFA Champions League group stage win for Serbia with a 2-0 home defeat of eventual champions Liverpool on Matchday 4, Milan Pavkov scoring both goals. They also held Napoli 0-0 at home on their Matchday 1 debut, although their last home fixture in the section was a 4-1 loss against Paris.

• This season, Vladan Milojević's side again started their European campaign in the first qualifying round, where they were 2-1 aggregate winners against Sūduva of Lithuania (0-0 a, 2-1 h). They subsequently came through tight ties against HJK Helsinki (2-0 h, 1-2 a) and Copenhagen (1-1 h, 1-1 a, 7-6 pens) before beating Young Boys on away goals in the play-offs (2-2 a, 1-1 h).

• Crvena zvezda have won only four of their last 20 European fixtures (D8 L8) although they have now lost ony two of their last 15 UEFA matches in Belgrade (W7 D6) and only three of the last 22 (W11 D8).

• Crvena zvezda's last home game against a German club was a 1-0 defeat of Köln in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League group stage; that 2007 defeat by Bayern is their only loss in their last 12 games against Bundesliga clubs in Belgrade (W8 D3).

• European champions in 1991, Crvena zvezda claimed their second successive Serbian league title in 2018/19 and a 30th national championship overall.

Bayern

• Bayern made it four wins from four, and secured progress to the knockout stages, with a 2-0 defeat of Olympiacos in Munich last time out; they had beaten the same opponents 3-2 in Greece.

• Bayern scored seven goals in a UEFA Champions League match for a record fifth time on Matchday 2, Serge Gnabry becoming the 14th player to score four times in a match in the competition in a 7-2 success at Tottenham, and the first to hit four in the second half. It was the 19th time Bayern had scored five or more goals in a UEFA Champions League match, level with Barcelona as a competition record.

• Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain (Group A) are the only sides with maximum points after four matches. The German champions are also the competition's top-scoring team with 15 goals, two more than group rivals Tottenham.

• This is Bayern's 23rd UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have won their section 15 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.

• Twelve months ago Bayern picked up seven points away, and 14 overall, to finish first in Group E ahead of Ajax, Benfica and AEK Athens. They drew 0-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, but bowed out after going down 3-1 in the home return.

• Champions of Germany for a record 29th time last season – with a landmark seventh successive Bundesliga title – Bayern had reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in seven successive campaigns before losing to Liverpool.

• Bayern are unbeaten in their last 11 European away games (W8 D3), scoring at least two goals in all but the goalless draw at Liverpool last season. Before winning at Benfica the Munich club had not kept a clean sheet on their UEFA Champions League travels in 14 matches; they have now managed three in the last six.

• That defeat at Crvena zvezda in December 1979 is Bayern's only loss away to a Serbian club (W2 D2), with their 2007 UEFA Cup success against the same opponents their most recent visit. Home and away, they have now won their last four games against Serbian sides, scoring three goals in each of them.

Links and trivia

• Current assistant coach Nenad Milijaš scored Crvena zvezda's second goal in that 3-2 home defeat by Bayern in 2007.

• International team-mates:

Milan Borjan & Alphonso Davies (Canada)

• Have played in Germany:

Marko Marin (Eintracht Frankfurt youth 1996–2005, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2005–09, Werder Bremen 2009–12)

Miloš Degenek (Stuttgart 2012–15, 1860 München 2015–17)

• Have played together:

Marko Marin & Manuel Neuer (Germany 2009–10)

Marko Marin & Thomas Müller (Germany 2010)