Atlético Madrid v Lokomotiv Moskva facts

Atlético Madrid's UEFA Champions League fate is in their own hands as they welcome Lokomotiv Moskva to Spain in the final round of matches in Group D.

• Diego Simeone's side have lost their last two fixtures, but are still second in the section on seven points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen – who finish their campaign at home to group winners Juventus. That means Atlético will go through if they beat Lokomotiv – who will finish fourth – or if Leverkusen fail to defeat Juventus.

• In Moscow on Matchday 2, goals early in the second half from João Félix (48) and Thomas Partey (58) gave Atlético three points.

Previous meetings

• Atlético are unbeaten in their four previous games against Lokomotiv, including in the round of 16 in their victorious 2017/18 UEFA Europa League campaign. Saúl Ñíguez, Diego Costa and Koke scored in a 3-0 first-leg win at the Estadio Metropolitano before a 5-1 success at Moscow's Stadion Lokomotiv in which Ángel Correa and Saúl found the net, Maciej Rybus with the sole response for Loko.

• The teams shared a 3-3 draw in Moscow in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup group stage, Peter Odemwingie scoring twice for Lokomotiv and Sergio Agüero doing likewise for Atlético.

Form guide

Atlético

• Having fought back from two goals down to draw with Juve on Matchday 1, Atlético then won at Lokomotiv and 1-0 at home to Leverkusen. However, their smooth progress was halted by a 2-1 defeat in Germany on Matchday 4, before a 1-0 loss at Juventus last time out.

• Second in Spain in 2018/19, this is Atlético's tenth UEFA Champions League group campaign; all but two of the previous nine have extended into the knockout stages.

• In last season's group stage, Atleti beat Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, both 2-0, at home but finished second behind Dortmund in Group A. They bowed out in the round of 16 after a 3-0 second-leg defeat at Juventus, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

• A 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Matchday 2 in 2017/18 is Atlético's only defeat in the last 24 European games in their own stadium (W19 D4).

• Despite defeats in the last two, Atlético have lost only five of their last 27 matches in continental competition (W16 D6).

• After losing their first two home matches against Russian clubs, Atlético have won the last three.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last ten seasons.

Lokomotiv

• The Russian club were 2-1 winners at Bayer Leverkusen in their opening fixture but have lost every game since; after the home defeat by Atlético, they went down away and home to Juventus, scoring first in Turin and conceding an added-time winner in Moscow, before a 2-0 home loss to Leverkusen last time out.

• The win at Leverkusen on Matchday 1 was Lokomotiv's first away victory in the UEFA Champions League since a 2-1 win at Galatasaray in the 2002/03 first group stage. Their record between those two victories, qualifying included, was D4 L9.

• Second in the Russian Premier League last season, when they won the Russian Cup for the third time in five years, Lokomotiv are in the group stage for the fifth time overall and the second in successive seasons. Their 2018/19 appearance was their first since 2003/04.

• Last season Loko finished bottom of a section involving Porto, Schalke and Galatasaray, losing five games and picking up their only points with a 2-0 home defeat of the Turkish club on Matchday 5.

• Loko lost at Galatasaray (0-3), Porto (1-4) and Schalke (0-1) in last season's group stage, making it four away European defeats in a row. However, they have still lost only six of their last 15 European away matches (W5 D4).

• A 2-1 home win against Athletic Club in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg – in a tie they went on to lose on away goals following a 1-0 loss in Bilbao – is Lokomotiv's sole success in their last 13 matches against Spanish opponents, home and away (D2 L10).

• Lokomotiv have yet to win in seven UEFA outings on Spanish turf, losing six. The only time they escaped defeat – indeed their only goals – came in the Spanish capital when they drew 2-2 with holders Real Madrid in the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League second group stage.

Links and trivia

• Atléti's Šime Vrsaljko and Lokomotiv's Vedran Ćorluka both came through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb and were international team-mates with Croatia.

• Saúl Ñíguez was part of the Spain team for a 3-3 friendly draw against Russia in November 2017. Vladislav Ignatyev, Anton Miranchuk, Aleksei Miranchuk and Fedor Smolov appeared for the hosts with two Smolov goals sandwiched by Aleksei Miranchuk's strike.

• Stefan Savić captained Montenegro in a 2-0 away defeat against Russia in UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying in October 2015.

• Héctor Herrera provided both assists in Mexico's 2-1 win over Russia in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup; Smolov featured for the hosts.

• Koke missed in the penalty shoot-out between Spain and Russia in the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Substitute Smolov converted Russia's first kick in their 4-3 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

• Have played together:

Santiago Arias & João Mário (Sporting CP, 2011–13)

• International team-mates:

João Félix & João Mário, Éder (Portugal)

Stefan Savić & Luka Djordjević (Montenegro)