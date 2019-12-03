Chelsea v LOSC facts

Chelsea need a win against LOSC Lille to be sure of reaching the UEFA Champions League round of 16 as Group H concludes with three teams fighting it out for the two qualification places.

• The English side have eight points, level with Valencia and two behind Ajax, who host the Spanish club on Matchday 6. Chelsea will go through if they beat LOSC, or if they draw and Valencia lose to Ajax. The London side will top the group if they win and the match in Amsterdam is drawn.

• LOSC are certain to finish fourth having picked up only one point from their first five matches, which included a 2-1 home defeat against Chelsea on Matchday 2. Tammy Abraham's 22nd-minute opener was cancelled out by Victor Osimhen for LOSC 11 minutes later, but Willian settled what was the sides' first meeting in favour of Chelsea with the winner 12 minutes from time.

Form guide

Chelsea

• Beaten 1-0 at home by Valencia on Matchday 1, Frank Lampard's side responded with successive victories, building on their success at LOSC Lille with a 1-0 win at Ajax. They have drawn the last two games, however, coming back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with nine-man Ajax before a 2-2 draw at Valencia on Matchday 5.

• The loss to 1-0 loss to Valencia on Matchday 1 is Chelsea's only European reverse at Stamford Bridge in 13 matches (W7 D5). However, the Blues are without a European home win in three matches (D2 L1).

• Third in last season's Premier League, Chelsea also qualified for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage as the winners of the UEFA Europa League, and are taking part for the 16th time; only once, as holders in 2012/13, have they failed to reach the knockout stages.

• The Blues were UEFA Europa League winners under Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the competition's first all-English final since Tottenham overcame Wolves in the 1972 UEFA Cup. Eden Hazard scored twice at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodríguez also finding the net as Chelsea claimed their second UEFA Europa League title having also triumphed in 2013, their only other appearance in the competition.

• The London club have scored three goals or more in six of their last 13 European matches. Their tally of 36 goals in last season's UEFA Europa League was one short of the competition record set by Porto in 2010/11.

• Chelsea were unbeaten in European competition last season, claiming the UEFA Europa League with a record of W12 D3 F36 A10. Before losing to Valencia on Matchday 1, their last continental defeat had come at Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in March 2018 (0-3), although they did lose on penalties against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup this August following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes in Istanbul.

• Chelsea's last home game against a French side brought their first defeat, Paris Saint-Germain running out 2-1 winners at Stamford Bridge in the 2015/16 round of 16 second leg to win the tie 4-2 on aggregate.The London club had been unbeaten in their previous seven matches against Ligue 1 visitors (W4 D3), keeping a clean sheet in every victory.

• This season's victory at LOSC was only Chelsea's second in their last eight games against French clubs, home and away (D2 L4).

LOSC

• LOSC's sole point in this season's competition came thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia on Matchday 3. They lost 4-1 in the reverse fixture in Spain, and were beaten 3-0 away and 2-0 at home by Ajax in addition to the home defeat by Chelsea.

• Second in Ligue 1 last term, this is LOSC's sixth appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage and their first since 2012/13. Only one of those previous five campaigns has extended into the knockout rounds, in 2006/07; seven years ago they finished bottom of a section including Bayern München, Valencia and BATE Borisov.

• Les Dogues won their last away group game before this season, 2-0 at BATE in November 2012; they have triumphed in two of their last six away games in the UEFA Champions League proper but overall have won only three of their 18 away games in the competition (D4 L11).

• LOSC's most recent foray into continental competition came in 2016/17 and lasted only one tie, Gabala of Azerbaijan running out 2-1 aggregate winners in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (1-1 h, 0-1 a).

• The defeats at Ajax and Valencia have extended Les Dogues' run without a European away win to seven matches (D2 L5), since a 2-0 success at Grasshoppers in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

• The French club have lost four of their six matches in England (D1 L1), including 3-0 defeats in each of the last two – most recently at Everton in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League group stage. LOSC's only goals in England came in their sole win, a 2-0 success at Aston Villa in the 2002 UEFA Intertoto Cup semi-final second leg (3-1 aggregate).

• LOSC have scored only seven goals in their 13 matches against Premier League sides, conceding 13.

Links and trivia

• Loïc Rémy made 32 Premier League appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2016, helping them win the league and English League Cup in 2014/15. He also played in England for QPR (2013–14), Newcastle (2013/14 loan) and Crystal Palace (2017 loan).

• Have played together:

Tammy Abraham & Renato Sanches (Swansea 2017/18)

• Have also played in England:

José Fonte (Crystal Palace 2007–10, Southampton 2010–17, West Ham 2017–18)

Jérémy Pied (Southampton 2016–18)

Renato Sanches (Swansea 2017/18 (loan))

• Have played in France:

Michy Batshuayi (Marseille 2014–16)

Olivier Giroud (Grenoble 1999–2008, Istres 2007/08 (loan), Tours 2008–10, Montpellier 2010–12)

N'Golo Kanté (Boulogne 2010–13, Caen 2013–15)

César Azpilicueta (Marseille 2010–12)

Kurt Zouma (St-Étienne 2009–14)

• International team-mates:

Olivier Giroud, N'Golo Kanté, Kurt Zouma & Jonathan Ikoné (France)

• LOSC coach Christophe Galtier was Alain Perrin's assistant manager at Portsmouth from April to December 2005.

• On 18 June, Jonathan Ikoné scored in France's 2-1 comeback win against England on matchday one of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Abraham came on during the second half for England, with Mason Mount an unused substitute.