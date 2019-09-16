The latest UEFA Champions League statistics handbook is an invaluable and informative online guide to everything you need to know about the history of Europe's premier club competition.

Split into three detailed sections, the handbook is available to download as PDF files on UEFA.com (see below). Covering everything from past finals to key facts and figures and all-time records, it is a truly comprehensive compendium which will be updated throughout the season.

Facts and figures

Which is the most successful nation in UEFA Champions League history? Who has the best win percentage? Who is leading the all-time top goalscorer race between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? This is every football fanatic's dream chapter, categorically leaving no stone unturned.

Finals

This segment is devoted to providing an all-inclusive history of UEFA Champions League finals since 1993. As well as detailing the scores, scorers and line-ups from each final, we also list every captain to have lifted the trophy, winning coaches and a host of other statistics specific to the biggest game in European club football. Who is the oldest coach to have guided a team to glory? Who is the only player to have landed the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs? Find out here.

All-time records

This chapter covers all-time club, player appearance and top goalscorer rankings from the inaugural European Cup in 1955/56.

