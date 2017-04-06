Classic matches
2017 final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus
See Cristiano Ronaldo's double and the goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio which gave Real Madrid glory in Cardiff after Mario Mandžukić scored a stunning overhead kick for Juventus.
2017 final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus
2016 final highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético (5-3 pens)
Watch the best of the action from the dramatic showpiece between Real Madrid and city rivals Atlético at Milan's San Siro.
2016 final highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético (5-3 pens)
2015 final highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Juventus
Watch the goals from the 2015 final in Berlin as strikes by Ivan Rakitić, Luis Suárez and Neymar helped Barcelona beat Juventus to become champions of Europe for the fifth time.
2015 final highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Juventus
2014 final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético (AET)
Watch the goals from the enthralling 2014 final as Real Madrid ended a 12-year wait to become kings of Europe for the tenth time, beating city rivals Atlético 4-1 after extra-time in Lisbon.
2014 final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético (AET)
2013 final highlights: Bayern 2-1 Dortmund
See the goals from the all-German showpiece as Arjen Robben's late strike sealed a dramatic victory for Bayern against Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund at Wembley.
2013 final highlights: Bayern 2-1 Dortmund
2012 final highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Bayern (4-3 pens)
Watch the highlights of Chelsea's dramatic triumph against Bayern in Munich.
2012 final highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Bayern (4-3 pens)
2011 final highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United
Watch superb goals by Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa in a mesmerising display from Barcelona as they became kings of Europe for the fourth time with a 3-1 win against Manchester United at Wembley.
2011 final highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United
2010 final highlights: Inter 2-0 Bayern
See how a double from Diego Milito helped José Mourinho's Inter overcome Bayern 2-0 in Madrid for their first success in the competition for 45 years.
2010 final highlights: Inter 2-0 Bayern
2009 final highlights: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United
See how goals by Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi guided Barcelona to victory in the final against Manchester United in Rome.
2009 final highlights: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United
2008 final highlights: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 pens)
Relive Manchester United's dramatic penalty shoot-out win in Moscow.
2008 final highlights: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 pens)
2007 final highlights: Milan 2-0 Liverpool
Watch the best of the action from the 2007 showpiece in Athens as a Filippo Inzaghi double helped Milan get redemption for their defeat against Liverpool two years earlier.
2007 final highlights: Milan 2-0 Liverpool
2006 final highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal
See what happened when Barcelona met Arsenal in the 2006 final in Paris.
2006 final highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal
2005 final highlights: Liverpool 3-3 Milan (3-2 pens)
See how Liverpool beat AC Milan in Istanbul in one of the greatest UEFA Champions League finals of all time.
2005 final highlights: Liverpool 3-3 Milan (3-2 pens)
2004 final highlights: Mourinho's Porto glory
See how José Mourinho led Porto to a 3-0 win against Monaco in the 2004 final.
2004 final highlights: Mourinho's Porto glory
2003 final highlights: Milan v Juventus - Watch the full shoot-out
See how Milan became kings of Europe at Old Trafford as we revisit their penalty shoot-out victory against Juventus.
2003 final highlights: Milan v Juventus - Watch the full shoot-out
2002 final highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Leverkusen
Watch Zinédine Zidane's stunning volley and the rest of the action from Hampden Park in Glasgow.
2002 final highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Leverkusen
2001 final highlights: Bayern 1-1 Valencia (5-4 pens)
Watch what happened when Stadio Giuseppe Meazza hosted the UEFA Champions League final as Bayern met Valencia in 2001.
2001 final highlights: Bayern 1-1 Valencia (5-4 pens)
2000 final highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia
Watch the best of the action from Stade de France including a superb goal from Steve McManaman.
2000 final highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia
1999 final highlights: Manchester United 2-1 Bayern
Look back at Manchester United's dramatic comeback against Bayern München in 1999, through the eyes of Peter Schmeichel and manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
1999 final highlights: Manchester United 2-1 Bayern
1998 final highlights: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
Watch Predrag Mijatović's winner and the best of the rest of the action from the Amsterdam Arena.
1998 final highlights: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
