2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Afimico Pululu in front

Jagiellonia striker Afimico Pululu is top of the UEFA Conference League scorer rankings after taking his tally to eight goals with a double in the Polish side's round of 16 opener.

Pululu, 26, converted a second-half penalty against ten-man Cercle Brugge before adding a superb overhead kick to move two goals clear of Chelsea teenager Marc Guiu. The Spaniard has since been joined on six strikes by Celje's Armandas Kučys and in-form Real Betis forward Cédric Bakambu.

Conference League top scorer: Afimico Pululu

Guiu's three-goal salvo against Shamrock Rovers on Matchday 6 was one of two hat-tricks so far in the 2024/25 Conference League. Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey got the other against St. Gallen on Matchday 1.

Svit Sešlar, meanwhile, is the competition's leading assist provider this season, laying on seven Celje goals to date.

Top scorer: Watch Guiu's Chelsea goals

8 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

6 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)

6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

6 Armandas Kučys (Celje)



5 Dion Beljo (SK Rapid)

5 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

5 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿

5 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

7 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

4 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)

4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

4 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

4 Kaio César (Vitória SC)﻿

4 Marcos Lopez (Copenhagen)

4 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)

4 Jadon Sancho (Chelsea)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

9 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

9 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

8 Dion Beljo (SK Rapid)

8 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

8 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

8 Armandas Kučys (Celje)

8 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)



7 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)

7 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

7 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)



Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers)

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10