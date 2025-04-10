UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Afimico Pululu in front

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu is the leading scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League scorer rankings with eight goals.

Afimico Pululu (left) has scored eight goals for Polish side Jagiellonia
Afimico Pululu (left) has scored eight goals for Polish side Jagiellonia UEFA via Getty Images

Jagiellonia striker Afimico Pululu is top of the UEFA Conference League scorer rankings after taking his tally to eight goals with a double in the Polish side's round of 16 opener.

Pululu, 26, converted a second-half penalty against ten-man Cercle Brugge before adding a superb overhead kick to move two goals clear of Chelsea teenager Marc Guiu. The Spaniard has since been joined on six strikes by Celje's Armandas Kučys and in-form Real Betis forward Cédric Bakambu.

Conference League top scorer: Afimico Pululu

Guiu's three-goal salvo against Shamrock Rovers on Matchday 6 was one of two hat-tricks so far in the 2024/25 Conference League. Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey got the other against St. Gallen on Matchday 1.

Svit Sešlar, meanwhile, is the competition's leading assist provider this season, laying on seven Celje goals to date.

Top scorer: Watch Guiu's Chelsea goals

Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League

8 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

6 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)
6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)
6 Armandas Kučys (Celje)

5 Dion Beljo (SK Rapid)
5 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)
5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)
5 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿
5 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League

7 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

4 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)
4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿
4 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)
4 Kaio César (Vitória SC)﻿
4 Marcos Lopez (Copenhagen)
4 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)
4 Jadon Sancho (Chelsea)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

9 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)
9 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

8 Dion Beljo (SK Rapid)
8 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿
8 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)
8 Armandas Kučys (Celje)
8 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

7 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)
7 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)
7 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿
Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers)

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Selected for you

All-time top scorers
Live 01/04/2025

All-time top scorers

Take a look at the UEFA Conference League's leading goalscorers.