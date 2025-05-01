2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Afimico Pululu on top

Jagiellonia striker Afimico Pululu remains top of the UEFA Conference League scorer rankings with eight goals, but cannot add to his tally following the Polish side's elimination in the quarter-finals.

Real Betis forward Cédric Bakambu leads the chasing pack with seven, but was not among the scorers in his side's 2-1 semi-final first-leg win against Fiorentina. Chelsea's Marc Guiu and Armandas Kučys of eliminated Celje have six.

Conference League top scorer: Afimico Pululu

Guiu's three-goal salvo against Shamrock Rovers on Matchday 6 is one of two hat-tricks so far in the 2024/25 Conference League. Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey got the other against St. Gallen on Matchday 1.

Svit Sešlar, meanwhile, is the competition's leading assist provider this season, laying on eight goals across Celje's campaign, which ended with their quarter-final defeat by Fiorentina.

Top scorer: Watch Guiu's Chelsea goals

8 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

7 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)

6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

6 Armandas Kučys (Celje)



5 Dion Beljo (SK Rapid)

5 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

5 Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina)

5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

5 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿

5 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

8 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

5 Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

5 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)

5 Jadon Sancho (Chelsea)

4 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)

4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

4 Robin Gosens (Fiorentina)

4 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

4 Kaio César (Vitória SC)﻿

4 Marcos Lopez (Copenhagen)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

10 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

9 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)9 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

8 Dion Beljo (SK Rapid)

8 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

8 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

8 Armandas Kučys (Celje)

8 Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)

8 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)



Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers)

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10