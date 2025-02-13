2024/25 Conference League top scorers: Marc Guiu, Afimico Pululu

Chelsea's Spanish forward Marc Guiu and Jagiellonia striker Afimico Pululu are top of the UEFA Conference League scorer rankings with six goals apiece.

Marc Guiu, 19, ended the league phase one clear of the pack but Pululu drew level as Jagiellonia came from behind to win 3-1 at TSC in the first leg of the knockout phase play-offs. Chelsea qualified straight to the round of 16.

Top scorer: Watch Guiu's Chelsea goals

Another Blues forward, Christopher Nkunku, and TSC's Miloš Pantović are one adrift on five goals apiece. Two other players also hit five in the league phase but will not add to their tallies: Krzysztof Piątek for eliminated Başakşehir and Johnny Kenny, whose loan spell at Shamrock Rovers has ended.

Marc Guiu's three-goal salvo against Shamrock on Matchday 6 was one of two hat-tricks so far in the 2024/25 Conference League. Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey got the other against St. Gallen on Matchday 1.

Johnny Kenny's five goals

Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League

6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

6 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

5 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

5 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿

5 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

4 Matheus Aias (Noah)

4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)

4 João Félix (Chelsea)

4 Frederik Ihler (Molde)

4 Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)﻿

4 Armandas Kučys (Celje)

Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League

5 Svit Sešlar (Celje)

4 Aleksandar Ćirković (TSC)

4 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

4 Kaio César (Vitória SC)﻿



Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

8 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

8 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

7 Krzysztof Piątek (İstanbul Başakşehir)

7 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)



6 Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

6 Jesús Imaz (Jagiellonia)

6 Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers)

6 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

6 Miloš Pantović (TSC)﻿



Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Marc Guiu (Chelsea 5-1 Shamrock Rovers)

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10