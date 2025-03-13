Conference League: Meet the last eight teams
Thursday, March 13, 2025
All you need to know about the eight teams remaining in the 2024/25 competition.
Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and this number has been whittled down to eight following the conclusion of the league phase, knockout phase play-offs and round of 16.
UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.
Quarter-final ties
Real Betis vs Jagiellonia
Celje vs Fiorentina
Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa
Djurgården vs SK Rapid
Celje (SVN)
League phase position: 21
Round of 16: 5-5agg, 3-1pens vs Lugano
KO play-offs: 4-2agg vs APOEL
League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F13 A13 Pts 7
How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)
Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 127
Chelsea (ENG)
League phase position: 1
Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Copenhagen
League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 9
Djurgården (SWE)
League phase position: 5
Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Pafos
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 68
Fiorentina (ITA)
League phase position: 3
Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Panathinaikos
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13
How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 pens)
Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)
Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
Jagiellonia (POL)
League phase position: 9
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Club Brugge
KO play-offs: 6-2agg vs TSC
League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F10 A5 Pts 11
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)
Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 126
Legia Warszawa (POL)
League phase position: 7
Round of 16: 4-3agg, aet vs Molde
League phase record: W4 D0 L2 F13 A5 Pts 12
How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)
Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 71
Real Betis (ESP)
League phase position: 15
Round of 16: 6-2agg vs Vitória SC
KO play-offs: 3-1agg vs Gent
League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10
How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)
Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
SK Rapid (AUT)
League phase position: 4
Round of 16: 3-2agg, aet vs Borac
League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 Pts 13
How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)
Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)
Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 70
UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of round of 16.