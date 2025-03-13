Conference League: Meet the last eight teams

Thirty-six teams lined up on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League proper, and this number has been whittled down to eight following the conclusion of the league phase, knockout phase play-offs and round of 16.

UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.

Quarter-final ties Real Betis vs Jagiellonia

Celje vs Fiorentina

Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa

Djurgården vs SK Rapid

League phase position: 21﻿

Round of 16: 5-5agg, 3-1pens vs Lugano

KO play-offs: 4-2agg vs APOEL

League phase record: W2 D1 L3 F13 A13 Pts 7

How they qualified: Play-offs (W4-2agg vs Pyunik)

Last season: Conference League play-offs (L2-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)﻿

UEFA coefficient ranking: 127

League phase position: 1﻿

Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Copenhagen

League phase record: W6 D0 L0 F26 A5 Pts 18

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-2agg vs Servette)

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 9

League phase position: 5

Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Pafos

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A7 Pts 13

How they qualified: Play-offs (W2-0agg vs Maribor)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (L2-3agg vs Luzern)

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 68

League phase position: 3

Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Panathinaikos

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F18 A7 Pts 13

How they qualified: Play-offs (D4-4agg vs Puskás Akadémia, W5-4 pens)

Last season: Conference League runners-up (L0-1aet vs Olympiacos)

Best Conference League performance: Finalists (2022/23, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36

League phase position: 9

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Club Brugge

KO play-offs: 6-2agg vs TSC

League phase record: W3 D2 L1 F10 A5 Pts 11

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L1-7agg vs Ajax)﻿

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA club competition﻿

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 126

League phase position: 7﻿

Round of 16: 4-3agg, aet vs Molde

League phase record: W4 D0 L2 F13 A5 Pts 12

How they qualified: Play-offs (W3-0agg vs Drita)

Last season: Conference League knockout round play-offs (L2-6agg vs Molde)﻿

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 71

League phase position: 15

Round of 16: 6-2agg vs Vitória SC

KO play-offs: 3-1agg vs Gent

League phase record: W3 D1 L2 F6 A5 Pts 10

How they qualified: Play-offs (W5-0agg vs Kryvbas)

Last season: Europa League group stage, Conference League knockout round play-offs (L1-2agg vs GNK Dinamo)

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

League phase position: 4﻿

Round of 16: 3-2agg, aet vs Borac

League phase record: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 Pts 13

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs (L3-4agg vs Braga)

Last season: Conference League qualifying play-offs (L1-2agg vs Fiorentina)

Best Conference League performance: Quarter-finals (2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 70

UEFA coefficient rankings as of end of round of 16.