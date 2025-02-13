UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Conference League squad changes confirmed

Thursday, February 13, 2025

The teams remaining in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout phase.

Cole Palmer has been added to Chelsea's squad for the knockout phase
Each UEFA Conference League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on Thursday 6 February.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com can confirm all 24 new-look squads; click on the clubs below to view their full lists.

Rules on January signings

What are the Conference League squad changes?

APOEL

Borac

Celje

Cercle Brugge

Chelsea

Copenhagen

Djurgården

Fiorentina

Gent

Heidenheim

Jagiellonia

Legia Warszawa

Lugano

Molde

Olimpija

Omonoia

Pafos

Panathinaikos

Real Betis

Shamrock Rovers

SK Rapid

TSC

Víkingur R.

Vitória SC

List B

Each club is also entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.

A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2003 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.

Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total (List A and List B combined).

See regulations for further details.

