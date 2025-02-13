Conference League squad changes confirmed
Thursday, February 13, 2025
The teams remaining in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout phase.
Each UEFA Conference League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on Thursday 6 February.
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com can confirm all 24 new-look squads; click on the clubs below to view their full lists.
What are the Conference League squad changes?
APOEL
Borac
Celje
Cercle Brugge
Chelsea
Copenhagen
Djurgården
Fiorentina
Gent
Heidenheim
Jagiellonia
Legia Warszawa
Lugano
Molde
Olimpija
Omonoia
Pafos
Panathinaikos
Real Betis
Shamrock Rovers
SK Rapid
TSC
Víkingur R.
Vitória SC
List B
Each club is also entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.
A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2003 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.
Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total (List A and List B combined).