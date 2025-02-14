UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off second legs: What to look out for

Real Betis, Shamrock Rovers and Heidenheim are some of the teams carrying advantages into the decisive second-leg matches of the knockout phase play-offs.

UEFA.com previews the action as eight matches decide who will join the league phase's top-eight finishers in the round of 16.

20 February

Early games (18:45 CET)

Heidenheim vs Copenhagen (agg: 2-1)﻿

Olimpija vs Borac (agg: 0-1)﻿

Pafos vs Omonoia (agg: 1-1)﻿

Real Betis vs Gent (agg: 3-0)﻿

Late games (21:00 CET)

APOEL vs Celje (agg: 2-2)

Jagiellonia vs TSC (agg: 3-1)

Panathinaikos vs Víkingur R. (agg: 1-2)

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde (agg: 1-0)

Who is through to the round of 16? Cercle Brugge, Chelsea, Djurgården, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa, Lugano, SK Rapid, Vitória SC

Headline ties

Víkingur's first appearance in the knockout stage of a European competition was one to remember, goals from Davíd Örn Atlason and Matthías Vilhjálmsson early in each half helping them to victory against Panathinaikos, but the Icelandic side are not stopping there. "We're not done, we're going to continue writing even more history," said midfielder Danijel Djan Djuric, while coach Sölvi Jónsson urged them to repeat a strong performance on Thursday as "this contest is far from over."

Panathinaikos share that conviction but will need a much-improved performance to turn the tide on Thursday according to Fotis Ioannidis, whose added-time penalty brought Panathinaikos within one ahead of the home leg. "We lacked creativity, the ball did not reach the attack consistently," he said. "It is important that we find a solution by next week."

Did you know?

Víkingur R. are the first Icelandic team to feature in the knockout stage of a men's European club competition.

Highlights: Víkingur R 2-1 Panathinaikos

The relief was palpable as Heidenheim pulled off an impressive comeback win in Copenhagen. After four consecutive losses in the Bundesliga, the result has given the German club renewed confidence as they eye a round of 16 spot. "Our fans haven't had it easy in the last few weeks either but they still supported us unconditionally, so it was nice to give something back to them," said Tim Siersleben, who scored one goal and set up another in the 2-1 victory.

Coach Frank Schmidt, meanwhile, spoke of the need for a "committed performance" as they hope to build on the celebratory mood in the second leg. His counterpart Jacob Neestrup has no intention of making it easy, though. "We're not throwing in the towel, but going there to win," the Copenhagen coach said, believing that added ruthlessness can propel his side to victory. "I'm disappointed that we didn't get more out of the many good attacks we set up."

Did you know?

Copenhagen are winless in 15 meetings with German sides in UEFA competition (D5 L10).

Highlights: Copenhagen 1-2 Heidenheim

Michael Noonan became the youngest scorer in Conference League history with the only goal in Shamrock Rovers' win at Molde. "You can tell this boy is ready, so I made the decision very early to play him," coach Stephen Bradley said of the 16-year-old. That faith was repaid in the 57th minute when Noonan turned in Dylan Watts' cross from close range.

Though pleased with the victory, Bradley was quick to ward off complacency, explaining: "Winning away in Europe, they're special nights, but I said to the players that once we step off that plane, it's all focus on the next one.” Defeated in his first game in charge of the Norwegian club, Per Mathias Høgmo was "disappointed to lose, considered the way the game developed" at full time. He will hope to transform the mood on Thursday.

Did you know?

Shamrock Rovers earned their first win over Molde, having suffered defeat in both of their previous meetings, which came during the 2022/23 Conference League season.

Highlights: Molde 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

