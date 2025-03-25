Make It Your Final: Win UEFA Conference League tickets and MUCH more
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Article summary
Win a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the UEFA Conference League final in Wroclaw, including flights, accommodation and amazing experiences.
Article top media content
Article body
Three lucky winners and their guests will be making an unforgettable trip to the UEFA Conference League final in Wroclaw with the official Make It Your Final promotion.
All fans need to do is choose a Conference League team to follow for the remainder of the competition before the 8 May deadline. If your team makes it all the way to the final, you will be entered into a prize draw to join them in Wroclaw! Fans who cannot decide can pick a wildcard neutral option.
In total, three winners will be chosen at random; one winner from each finalist plus one wildcard winner.
The lucky winners and their guests will get final tickets, flights, accommodation and the following amazing experiences.
Enjoy some great final experiences
Wave the centre-circle flag
Step into the heart of the action and wave the centre-circle flag at the Conference League final, courtesy of Engelbert Strauss.
Win an official match ball signed by a legend
Win an official match ball signed by a football legend, courtesy of Decathlon.
Watch the teams arrive at the stadium
If you pick the wildcard, be there to witness the finalist teams' grand arrival at the stadium, courtesy of Flixbus.
Receive the match coin from a legend
Get handed the official match coin by a legend, courtesy of Swissquote.
Enjoy an exclusive travel experience
Travel in comfort with an exclusive travel experience, courtesy of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Get Conference League workwear package
Get kitted out with a complete workwear package, courtesy of Engelbert Strauss.
Watch the trophy lift from pitchside
If you pick the winners, join the champions pitchside as they lift the Conference League trophy.
Watch the finalist teams train
If you pick the finalist teams, watch them train the day before the final.