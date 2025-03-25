Make It Your Final: Win UEFA Conference League tickets and MUCH more

Three lucky winners and their guests will be making an unforgettable trip to the UEFA Conference League final in Wroclaw with the official Make It Your Final promotion.

All fans need to do is choose a Conference League team to follow for the remainder of the competition before the 8 May deadline. If your team makes it all the way to the final, you will be entered into a prize draw to join them in Wroclaw! Fans who cannot decide can pick a wildcard neutral option.

Make It Your Final

In total, three winners will be chosen at random; one winner from each finalist plus one wildcard winner.

The lucky winners and their guests will get final tickets, flights, accommodation and the following amazing experiences.

Enjoy some great final experiences

Wave the centre-circle flag

Step into the heart of the action and wave the centre-circle flag at the Conference League final, courtesy of Engelbert Strauss.

Win an official match ball signed by a legend

Win an official match ball signed by a football legend, courtesy of Decathlon.

Watch the teams arrive at the stadium

If you pick the wildcard, be there to witness the finalist teams' grand arrival at the stadium, courtesy of Flixbus.

Receive the match coin from a legend

Get handed the official match coin by a legend, courtesy of Swissquote.

Enjoy an exclusive travel experience

Travel in comfort with an exclusive travel experience, courtesy of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Get Conference League workwear package

Get kitted out with a complete workwear package, courtesy of Engelbert Strauss.

Watch the trophy lift from pitchside

If you pick the winners, join the champions pitchside as they lift the Conference League trophy.

Watch the finalist teams train

If you pick the finalist teams, watch them train the day before the final.