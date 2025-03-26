Taste the Action: The flavours of Vienna

Having already sampled the delights of Athens, Dublin, Seville, Edinburgh and Bruges, Daniyal Khan explores Vienna's food scene in the latest episode of Taste the Action, presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Vienna is renowned for its rich musical history and Khan quickly discovers that the Austrian capital hits the right note in more ways than one. "With Wiener Schnitzel, this city will also make your taste buds sing," he says.

His culinary journey continues with a taste of pancakes savoury and sweet: Frittatensuppe, a traditional beef soup with fried pancake strips, and Kaiserschmarrn, served in fluffy, shredded pieces. Khan wraps up with another sweet treat, Sachertorte, remarking that, although its origin is debated, "one thing is for sure: this chocolate cake tastes amazing".

After taking in Vienna's food, Khan finishes with a taste of its football, taking in an SK Rapid game in the UEFA Conference League. "Fed and ready for the football, can it get any better?" he says.

Be on the lookout for more Taste The Action pieces with Just Eat Takeaway.com as the Conference League progresses.