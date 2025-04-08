Do Conference League winners get a 2025/26 Europa League spot?

Are Conference League winners guaranteed a Europa League place?

Since the competition's inception in 2021/22, the UEFA Conference League winners have been assured of a spot in the following season's UEFA Europa League league phase (formerly group stage).

What if the winners qualify for the Europa League via domestic competition?

If the Conference League winners qualify for the 2025/26 league phase of the Europa League through its domestic competitions, the vacancy created is filled by the club with the highest individual club coefficient of all the clubs that qualify for the main path or play-offs of the Europa League. That club must be either the domestic cup winner or the highest domestically ranked club from its association that has not already qualified for the league phase of the competition directly.

What if the winners qualify for the Champions league via their domestic league?

If the Conference League winners qualify for the UEFA Champions League through its domestic championship, it has the right to choose between entering the Champions League or the league phase of the Europa League.

For full details, including implications for access in previous rounds, see Article 3 of the 2025/26 competition regulations.

Who has benefited so far?

2022/23: – (Winners Roma qualified via domestic league)

2023/24: Winners West Ham

2024/25: Winners Olympiacos