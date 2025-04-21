European Adventures: Watching SK Rapid in Vienna

With just 48 hours in the Austrian capital, content creator Ben Black set himself the challenge of seeing a landmark, a ferris wheel and a palace before going pitchside at SK Rapid's epic UEFA Conference League quarter-final decider against Djurgården for the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

St Stephen's Cathedral was his first port of call. Largely built in the 14th century at the behest of Duke Rudolf IV, it dominates the city's Stephansplatz and is a symbol of the city, and the wealth of the House of Habsburg, which ruled much of central Europe in the Middle Ages and early modern period.

Next, he headed south-east of the city centre to Vienna's Prater amusement park, which first opened in the 18th century. Hard to miss, the Wiener Riesenrad is the giant ferris wheel in the park. First opened in 1895, it was the largest of its kind in the world until 1985 and continues to attract tourists, offering a great view of the city.

Finally, Black took in more of the opulence of the Habsburgs at the Schönbrunn Palace. Schönbrunn translates as "beautiful spring" and this colossal palace, boasting 1,441 rooms, was the ruling dynasty's summer home but is now a museum.

Be on the lookout for more European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car as the Conference League campaign continues.