Chelsea have been regarded as favourites throughout the UEFA Conference League campaign, and their bid has been underpinned by their efficiency in front of goal according to the xG stats presented by Swissquote.

Conference League final

Which teams have been the most clinical finishers in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League?

Goals scored xG +/- Chelsea 38 26.81 11.19 Fiorentina 30 22.19 7.81 Cercle Brugge 16 10.76 5.24 Celje 25 19.79 5.21 Jagiellonia 20 14.83 5.17

Expected goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure how likely a shot is to be scored based on the circumstances when the player hits the ball. Chelsea are the runaway top scorers in the competition with 38 goals, but given that their xG total is just 26.81, they have scored 11.19 more goals than expected.

Their nearest rivals in the xG rankings, Fiorentina scored 30 with an xG figure of 22.19, meaning they scored 7.81 more goals than their chances warranted.

Who have been the most clinical finishers in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League?

Individual xG figures reflect the number of goals a player might be expected to score given the quality of chances that fall to them. Jagiellonia were eliminated in the quarter-finals, but their Angolan forward Afimico Pululu remains top scorer in the competition having managed eight goals (3.43 more than his xG total of 4.57 would have predicted).