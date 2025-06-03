Fan vote for best goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League

Mykhailo Mudryk's slick effort for Chelsea against Noah in the league phase has been voted goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2024/25 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of 2024/25 Conference League

1 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea 8-0 Noah) – league phase, 07/11/24 (10th in panel's list)

2 Antony (Fiorentina 2-2 Real Betis, aet) – semi-final second leg, 08/05/25 (8th)

3 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia Białystok 3-0 Cercle Brugge) – round of 16 first leg, 06/03/25 (2nd)