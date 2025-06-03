UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Fan vote for best goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Mykhailo Mudryk has won the fan vote for goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League season.

Mykhailo Mudryk bends in for Chelsea at home to Noah in the league phase
Mykhailo Mudryk bends in for Chelsea at home to Noah in the league phase Getty Images

Mykhailo Mudryk's slick effort for Chelsea against Noah in the league phase has been voted goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2024/25 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of 2024/25 Conference League

1 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea 8-0 Noah) – league phase, 07/11/24 (10th in panel's list)

2 Antony (Fiorentina 2-2 Real Betis, aet) – semi-final second leg, 08/05/25 (8th)

3 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia Białystok 3-0 Cercle Brugge) – round of 16 first leg, 06/03/25 (2nd)

