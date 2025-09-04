Conference League league phase squads confirmed

The 2025/26 UEFA Conference League teams have submitted their squads for the league phase, which begins on Thursday 2 October.

Aberdeen

AEK Athens

AEK Larnaca

AZ Alkmaar

Breiðablik

Celje

Crystal Palace

Drita

Dynamo Kyiv

Fiorentina

Häcken

Hamrun Spartans

Jagiellonia Białystok

KuPS Kuopio

L. Red Imps

Lausanne-Sport

Lech Poznań

Legia Warszawa

Can clubs register more players? Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00 CET on the day before the match in question. Exceptionally, if at any point a club cannot count on the services of at least two goalkeepers registered on List A, a replacement is permitted in certain conditions. After the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players. Such registrations must be completed by 5 February 2026 (24:00 CET) at the latest.

Mainz

Noah

Omonoia

Raków

Rayo Vallecano

Rijeka

S. Bratislava

Samsunspor

Shakhtar

Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne

Shkëndija

Sigma Olomouc

SK Rapid

Sparta Praha

Strasbourg

U. Craiova

Zrinjski