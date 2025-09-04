UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Conference League league phase squads confirmed

Thursday, September 4, 2025

The 2025/26 UEFA Conference League contenders have confirmed their selections.

Goalkeeper David de Gea is included in Fiorentina's league phase squad; the Viola have reached two of the past three finals
Goalkeeper David de Gea is included in Fiorentina's league phase squad; the Viola have reached two of the past three finals Getty Images

The 2025/26 UEFA Conference League teams have submitted their squads for the league phase, which begins on Thursday 2 October.

All league phase fixtures

Click the links below to check out who has been selected by each club.

Aberdeen

AEK Athens

AEK Larnaca

AZ Alkmaar

Breiðablik

Celje

Crystal Palace

Drita

Dynamo Kyiv

Fiorentina

Häcken

Hamrun Spartans

Jagiellonia Białystok

KuPS Kuopio

L. Red Imps

Lausanne-Sport

Lech Poznań

Legia Warszawa

Can clubs register more players?

Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00 CET on the day before the match in question.

Exceptionally, if at any point a club cannot count on the services of at least two goalkeepers registered on List A, a replacement is permitted in certain conditions.

After the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players. Such registrations must be completed by 5 February 2026 (24:00 CET) at the latest.

Mainz

Noah

Omonoia

Raków

Rayo Vallecano

Rijeka

S. Bratislava

Samsunspor

Shakhtar

Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne

Shkëndija

Sigma Olomouc

SK Rapid

Sparta Praha

Strasbourg

U. Craiova

Zrinjski

