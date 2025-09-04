Conference League league phase squads confirmed
Thursday, September 4, 2025
The 2025/26 UEFA Conference League contenders have confirmed their selections.
The 2025/26 UEFA Conference League teams have submitted their squads for the league phase, which begins on Thursday 2 October.
Click the links below to check out who has been selected by each club.
Can clubs register more players?
Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00 CET on the day before the match in question.
Exceptionally, if at any point a club cannot count on the services of at least two goalkeepers registered on List A, a replacement is permitted in certain conditions.
After the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players. Such registrations must be completed by 5 February 2026 (24:00 CET) at the latest.