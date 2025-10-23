Conference League Matchday 2 round-up: AEK Larnaca shock Crystal Palace, Fiorentina cruise

AEK Larnaca achieved a significant UEFA Conference League upset at Crystal Palace while Edin Džeko broke a competition record in a comfortable win for Fiorentina.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 2 action.

AEK Larnaca's nerve held as Riad Bajić's ruthless strike and an inspired display from goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović earned them a shock win in London. After Jean-Philippe Mateta shot against the crossbar and headed wide for the hosts during the first half, the Cypriot side capitalised on a rare opening when Bajić blasted into the net from just inside the box in the 51st minute. Alomerović's outstanding reflex save then denied Mateta as Palace's first home match in European competition proper ended in defeat.

Aged 39 years and 220 days, Edin Džeko became the oldest scorer in Conference League history, his effort from Niccolò Fortini's cross ending hope of a Rapid comeback just after the restart in soggy Vienna. Cher Ndour gave the Viola a ninth-minute lead, turning in a loose ball after Niklas Hedl saved from Džeko, and after the Bosnian's 67th UEFA club competition goal, Albert Gudmundsson struck late to complete a second league phase win for Stefano Pioli's side.

Conference League highlights: SK Rapid 0-3 Fiorentina

Best of the rest

Gibraltarian champions Lincoln Red Imps secured their first-ever league phase win after Christian Rutjens' 88th-minute finish earned them a 2-1 victory at home against Polish side Lech Poznań.

AEK Athens matched their biggest European win (6-0 against Luxembourg's Grevenmacher in 2001/02 UEFA Cup qualifying) with a 6-0 defeat of Aberdeen, two Aboubakary Koita goals in the first 20 minutes setting the tone.

Celje's Franko Kovačević hit his fourth and fifth of the league phase (and 21st and 22nd of the season in all competitions) as the Slovenian side won 2-0 at Shamrock Rovers. The Croatian hit a hat-trick on Matchday 1 and is this season's top scorer.