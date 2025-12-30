Roll of honour 2025: All the UEFA trophy winners
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Article summary
Celebrate the major UEFA club, international and individual winners of 2025.
Article body
Trophy winners
UEFA Nations League (Munich): Portugal 2-2 Spain (Portugal won 5-3 on pens)
UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (Basel): England 1-1 Spain (England won 3-1 on pens)
UEFA Women's Nations League (Kaiserslautern and Madrid): Germany 0-0 Spain, Spain 3-0 Germany (Spain won 3-0 on aggregate)
UEFA Champions League (Munich): Paris 5-0 Inter
UEFA Women's Champions League (Lisbon): Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona
UEFA Europa League (Bilbao): Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United
UEFA Conference League (Wroclaw): Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea
UEFA Super Cup (Udine): Paris 2-2 Tottenham (Paris won 4-3 on pens)
UEFA Youth League (Nyon): Trabzonspor 1-4 Barcelona
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO (Chisinau): Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)
UEFA Futsal Champions League (Le Mans): Palma 9-4 Kairat Almaty
UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Bratislava): England 3-2 Germany (aet)
Under-20 Intercontinental Cup (Rio de Janeiro): Flamengo 2-2 Barcelona (Flamengo won 6-5 on pens)
UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Bucharest): Spain 0-1 Netherlands
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Rzeszow): France 0-4 Spain
UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Tirana): France 0-3 Portugal
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Tórshavn): Netherlands 2-1 Norway
UEFA Regions' Cup (Acquaviva): Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski
Individual honours
Men's Ballon d'Or: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain/France)
Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain)
Men's Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)
Women's Kopa Trophy: Vicky López (Barcelona & Spain)
Men's Yashin Trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City & Italy)
Women's Yashin Trophy: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea & England)
Men's Gerd Müller Trophy: Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP/Arsenal & Sweden)
Women's Gerd Müller Trophy: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona & Poland)
Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain & Spain)
Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Sarina Wiegman (England national team & Netherlands)
Men's Club of the Year Trophy: Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Women's Club of the Year Trophy: Arsenal (England)
Sócrates Award: Fundación Xana (Spain)
UEFA President's Award: Zlatan Ibrahimović
UEFA Nations League Player of the Finals: Nuno Mendes (Portugal)
UEFA Women's Nations League Player of the Finals: Alexia Putellas (Spain)
Women's EURO 2025 Player of the Tournament: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)
Women's EURO 2025 Young Player of the Tournament: Michelle Agyemang (England)
Women's EURO 2025 Goal of the Tournament: Cristiana Girelli (for Italy vs Portugal)
Champions League Player of the Season: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)
Champions League Young Player of the Season: Désiré Doué (Paris)
Champions League Goal of the Season: Lamine Yamal (for Barcelona vs Inter)
Women's Champions League Player of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season: Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)
Women's Champions League Goal of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí (for Barcelona vs Chelsea)
Europa League Player of the Season: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
Europa League Young Player of the Season: Rayan Cherki (Lyon)
Europa League Goal of the Season: Yunus Akgün (for Galatasaray vs Tottenham)
Conference League Player of the Season: Isco (Real Betis)
Conference League Young Player of the Season: Tobias Gulliksen (Djurgården)
Conference League Goal of the Season: Fotis Ioannidis (for Panathinaikos vs Dinamo-Minsk)